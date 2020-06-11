Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Recalls His International Debut On This Day In 2016

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. He along with the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav have won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Now, Yuzi has come forward to announce that he has completed four years in international cricket and at the same time, has also gone on to say that dreams do come true.

Dreams do come true': Yuzvendra Chahal

It was on this very day in 2016 that Chahal had announced his arrival at the highest level when he had made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. He had bowled an economical spell of 1/27 in his 10 overs. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the frontline spinner wrote that while growing up, he always wondered about this thought of enjoying the game and chasing dreams as they do come true. He then mentioned he can now confidently say that dreams do come true and then went on to reveal that June 11, 2020, marks the completion of his four years in international cricket.

While growing up I always wondered about this thought “Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true”



Can actually say today Dreams do come true.

My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hSlP7yKQ6C — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 11, 2020



Chahal has been a part of many of India's glorious triumphs that include their maiden bilateral ODI series wins in South Africa (2018) and Australia 2019. He was also a part of the Indian squad that won their record seventh Asia Cup title in 2018. The wrist-spinner had also featured in the 2019 World Cup squad where the Men In Blue made it to the semi-finals. He was all set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 but as of now has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

