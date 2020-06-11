Rashid Khan Chooses Himself Over Yuzvendra Chahal In India-Afghanistan Combined T20 XI

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all cricketing activities to a halt around the world. The IPL 2020, which was slated to start on March 29, was postponed indefinitely due to the global crisis. Cricketers are currently quarantined at their homes, which has given them ample time to interact with their fans.

Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal pick their combined India-Afghanistan XI

While some cricketers have resorted to social media, others have been busy combining and picking their favourite teams. The latest to join this bandwagon is Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who went on to pick an India-Afghanistan combined XI, along with Yuzvendra Chahal. While the Indian players dominated the side, the side also featured a few Afghanistan stars.

Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in an Instagram live session. The spinning duo spoke on several topics in their live session where they discussed their lives amid the lockdown and their daily routine during the pandemic. As far as the India-Afghanistan combined XI is concerned, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal picked the successful opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

At No. 3 was Virat Kohli and it doesn't come as a surprise because of the staggering numbers he holds at the position. Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal's next pick was Rahmat Shah, who has represented Afghanistan in 73 ODIs and has 16 half-centuries and four tons. KL Rahul, who has been in tremendous form in the last year, occupied the No. 5 position. Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan went on to pick former India captain MS Dhoni at No. 6, who will also be the wicketkeeper of the side.

As far as all-rounders are concerned, the duo of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal chose either Hardik Pandya or Mohammad Nabi depending on the conditions. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan included himself alongside countrymate Mujeeb Ur Rahman as he comically snubbed Yuzvendra Chahal in his presence itself. The pace battery was formed by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The bowling department looks lethal with all the bowlers capable of taking wickets at any given time.

India-Afghanistan Combined XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER/RASHID KHAN INSTAGRAM