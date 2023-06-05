Dhanashree Recreates Yuzvendra Chahal's Iconic Pose, Asks Netizens 'who Did It Better?'

Dhanashree often gives a sneak peek into her life through her social media handles. The choreographer has now taken to Instagram to recreate her husband’s iconic pose. For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal became an internet sensation when he gave a lazing-around pose at the 2019 world cup.

Dhanashree is currently spending quality time with her husband Yuzvendra Chahal in Mussoorie. In photos shared by her, she can be seen lazing around on a mat in the middle of the picturesque location. She recreated Yuzvi’s look and in the second picture, clocked him in the same pose. In the caption, Dhanashree asked her followers who did the pose better.

(Dhanashree recreates Yuzvendra Chahal's pose. | Image: Dhanashree/Instagram)

Celebrities answer Dhanashree’s questions

(Yuzvendra Chahal does the iconic pose himself. | Image: Dhanashree/Instagram)

As soon as Dhanashree posted the photos, her fans and followers took to the comment section to drop their views. Answering her question of who did the pose better, singer Jassie Gill opined “No one can do it better than Yuzvendra”. Other netizens were also of the opinion that the cricketer is the OG and no one can beat him in the pose.

What is Yuzvendra's iconic pose?

(Yuzvendra Chahal pose from the 2019 World Cup. | Image: Yuzvi FC/Twitter)

It was the first in ODI World Cup 2019 that Yuzvendra Chahal made the cricket ground his stage. The cricketer stole the spotlight in India vs Netherlands world cup match when he was seen lazing around the ground while the match was on. The pose became popular on social media soon.

Dhanashree is the biggest cheerleader for her husband

(Post made by Dhanashree for Yuzvendra. | Image: Dhanashree/Instagram)

Dhanashree often has the loudest noise in the stadium, cheering for her husband while he leads his team to victory. In a most recent incident, she penned a note for Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi when he became the highest wicket-taker of all time after the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match. She took to her Instagram to post a photo of her husband with the caption calling him, a “legend”.