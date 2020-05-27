Shikhar Dhawan Considers Murali Vijay 'like His Wife' For Comical Reason

Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay had been India's openers in Test cricket for a large part of 2014-2018. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have formed a formidable partnership at the top and given India consistent starts more often than not. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his desire to open the batting with Murali Vijay again and said that he is looking forward to meeting him and having a 'good laugh with him' soon.

Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his equation with batting partner Murali Vijay

While speaking to R Ashwin in the latest episode of Reminisce with Ash on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan said that he has arguments with Murali Vijay on the field over running between the wickets and other things but they get sorted quickly. Murali Vijay was Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner in the latter's debut Test where they stitched a massive 289-run opening stand against Australia in Mohali in 2013. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have opened together in 24 Tests and have had some memorable stands over the years.

While speaking to R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan said that Vijay is a lovely character both on and off the field. He added that he knows him very closely. He is a beautiful soul. Dhawan added that for everything, Vijay is a bit like 'not like this, not like that' whereas he is a care-free character. Dhawan comically revealed that he tells Vijay that he is like his wife.

Shikhar Dhawan further said that sometimes, when they don't take a run, they have an argument but it gets sorted soon. He also pointed out that it's very difficult to understand Vijay. Dhawan added that you need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him. However, Shikhar Dhawan said that Vijay has a very dear personality and he loves opening the batting with him.

'Very kind of him': Ellyse Perry

During a recent Instagram live session, the interviewer had asked Murali Vijay to pick two players with whom he would like to go for dinner. To which Murali Vijay took the name of Australia women's cricketer Ellyse Perry and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Murali Vijay had taken the name of Ellyse Perry and added that he wants to have dinner with her as she is so beautiful.

Ellyse Perry also had a humble response to Vijay's request. During another interaction on Sony Sports, when the star Australian all-rounder was reminded about Vijay's dinner request, she went on to say that it was very kind of the Tamil Nadu batsman and that she was flattered. Meanwhile, Perry also jokingly hoped that the Test specialist would pay for the date.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIANCRICNEWS TWITTER