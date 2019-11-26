Yuzvendra Chahal Pokes Fun At Rohit Sharma's Anchoring Skills, Banter Goes Viral

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his antics with his 'Chahal TV' interviews where the cricketer interacts with his teammates after few limited-overs matches featuring the national side. Even though Chahal was not part of India’s victorious squad against Bangladesh, the tradition continued with star batsman Rohit Sharma taking over the role. The BCCI recently took to social media to upload the video of Rohit interviewing India quicks Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav after their win in the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Rohit Sharma in hilarious banter

The post did not go unnoticed as the Indian leggie was quick to respond to Rohit Sharma’s anchoring skills. Chahal hailed Sharma’s anchoring by saying “Good job” while also describing him as a “youngster” in this regard. Check out the reply by Yuzvendra Chahal down below.

Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa 🤪 @ImRo45 keep it up youngster 🙈 @BCCI https://t.co/egl4A4h512 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 25, 2019

The tweet by Chahal quickly went viral and fans of the two cricketers also joined in the conversation. One user hilariously wrote that the leg-spinner should request the BCCI to appoint Rohit Sharma as U-19 captain while another user wrote ‘Chahal TV’ will soon be replaced by ‘Sharma TV’. Check out some of the reactions by fans on Twitter down below.

Youngster 😂😂😂😂😂

Yuzi bhai ask bcci to make Rohitaaaaa Sharmaaaaa U19 Captain ....



He is just of 16😂😂 — Tanay Sharma (@dualipa_fc) November 25, 2019

Chahal TV is soon replace by sharma tv — Deep Thinker (@deepthinker2499) November 25, 2019

U should start a new anchoring academy and appoint rohit as the vice president 😂😂 — Karthik R (@karthikr2000) November 25, 2019

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma were recently selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days across the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

