Yuzvendra Chahal Pokes Fun At Rohit Sharma's Anchoring Skills, Banter Goes Viral

Cricket News

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Rohit Sharma's anchoring skills when Rohit interviewed Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav after Ind vs Ban Second Test.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his antics with his 'Chahal TV' interviews where the cricketer interacts with his teammates after few limited-overs matches featuring the national side. Even though Chahal was not part of India’s victorious squad against Bangladesh, the tradition continued with star batsman Rohit Sharma taking over the role. The BCCI recently took to social media to upload the video of Rohit interviewing India quicks Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav after their win in the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Rohit Sharma in hilarious banter

The post did not go unnoticed as the Indian leggie was quick to respond to Rohit Sharma’s anchoring skills. Chahal hailed Sharma’s anchoring by saying “Good job” while also describing him as a “youngster” in this regard. Check out the reply by Yuzvendra Chahal down below.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

The tweet by Chahal quickly went viral and fans of the two cricketers also joined in the conversation. One user hilariously wrote that the leg-spinner should request the BCCI to appoint Rohit Sharma as U-19 captain while another user wrote ‘Chahal TV’ will soon be replaced by ‘Sharma TV’. Check out some of the reactions by fans on Twitter down below.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma were recently selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days across the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
