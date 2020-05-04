Yuzvendra Chahal Fondly Recalls Nickname MS Dhoni Specially Kept For Him In Indian Team

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni hasn't featured in any competitive game since the end of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The 38-year old, who was on a sabbatical, could have featured in the IPL 2020 but the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There's a cloud of uncertainty looming over MS Dhoni's return to international cricket and the big question is if he will make it to the squad that travels to Australia for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Yuzvendra Chahal misses being guided by MS Dhoni from behind the wicket

MS Dhoni's fans have been desperately wanting to see their favourite cricketer in action. Not only fans but his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is also missing MS Dhoni. Yuzvendra Chahal has credited MS Dhoni massively for his growth in international cricket on several occasions.

On Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to express his feelings about the absence of MS Dhoni from behind the stumps who used to guide him while he bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal also revealed that MS Dhoni called him 'Titli'. Yuzvendra Chahal posted a throwback picture with MS Dhoni and wrote how he missed being called titli by the veteran. Titli means butterfly in English.

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iWGz6E11Pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 3, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal gets mellow after revealing MS Dhoni's vacated corner in Indian team bus

In one of the episodes of Chahal TV, a show hosted by Yuzvendra Chahal, there was a revelation that no one would have expected. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the last bit of the episode, went to the last corner seat of the bus and said something which made every cricket fan emotional. Yuzvendra Chahal showed the seat where Dhoni used to sit and told that the seat remained vacant in the absence of the legend and no one occupied it now as the team missed him very much.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM