MS Dhoni's IPL Success Lies In Selecting International Captains For CSK: Faf Du Plessis

Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis has been an integral part of the CSK unit for quite some time now. Faf du Plessis has been exceptional for CSK and has been a vital cog in their success over the years. His wonderful knock in the IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 to guide CSK to the final still remains one of the finest knocks played under pressure in the IPL.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni: CSK's Twitter admin at it again after savagely trolling Kevin Pietersen on MS Dhoni banter

Faf Du Plessis credits MS Dhoni's strategic brilliance for CSK's success in the IPL

Du Plessis has now revealed the reason behind CSK's success and consistency in the IPL. The South African international said that MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming's brilliant strategy of roping in international captains was one of the biggest reasons behind CSK’s fantastic success in the IPL.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly was right about 158* in IPL 2008 changing my life forever: Brendon McCullum

CSK have been a part of 10 out of the 12 IPL seasons under MS Dhoni and have managed to qualify for the playoffs every single time, making them the only team to do so. While speaking to CSK's official website, Du Plessis said the great thing that CSK has done over the years is they have targeted international captains like Brendon McCullum, himself, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina, who has captained a bit. He gave the credit for the same to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.

ALSO READ | Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting set to receive ₹8-10 crore despite no IPL 2020: Report

Du Plessis further said that there are a lot of leaders within the group and added that the experience of thinking cricketers is what CSK want and obviously it has proven to be very successful. Du Plessis also said that CSK is a great franchise to be a part of. He further praised MS Dhoni saying he has got such strong leadership skills, despite the fact that international captains are playing under him. The former South Africa captain also said that MS Dhoni leaves a massive hole when he’s not on the field.

The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start from March 29, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a cloud of uncertainty still looming over the fate of IPL 2020. Faf Du Plessis will once again ply his trade for CSK at the IPL 2020 under MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ | Brendon McCullum echoes Sachin Tendulkar on tackling COVID-19 Test cricket style

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER