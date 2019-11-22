Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Hearts By Thwarting Fan's Toxic Comment On Kuldeep Yadav

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav's last outing at the Eden Gardens was a forgettable one as he had ended up in tears. The reason behind it was the thrashing he got at the hands of Moeen Ali during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year. Kuldeep was already having a rough IPL and RCB added to his miseries with their assault.

The left-arm spinner conceded 59 runs including 27 runs in one over with Moeen Ali hitting him all over the park. In his final over, Kuldeep was hit for three sixes and a couple of fours by the England star. At the end of that onslaught, Kuldeep was left in tears. He was not picked after that game and ended the season with just four wickets from nine games.

Ahead of the historic day-night Test, Kuldeep took to Instagram to share his excitement with the fans as he wrote “Back at the Eden. Lovely memories here. Excited for our first ever day-night test. #PinkBallTest”.

Kuldeep Yadav mocked by fan for Instagram post

As Kuldeep expressed his excitement over his return to the Eden Gardens and the day-night Test, an Instagram user tried to troll Kuldeep as he reminded the India spinner about the IPL game in which Moeen Ali had hit him all around the park.

But before Kuldeep reply to the mean comment, his spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal came to his rescue by roasting the user as he wrote the line that has gone viral all over the social media. “Tu pahli fursat me nikal”.

Here's a look at Chahal's reply

India earned a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and now the hosts will be looking to make it two in a row when they take the field in the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

