Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Comical And Emotional Wishes Alike For 30th Birthday On Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular cricketers online. The RCB leg-spinner is regularly seen posting funny comments and posts online, much to the amusement of his fans. Yuzvendra Chahal is also known for his sense of humour and fans on Twitter have wished the spinner in a similar style as the player turned 30 on Thursday.

Happy Birthday to the Funniest Guy of Indian Team Yuzi bhai. @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/cXpsczPOsr — Charutosh V Surushe (@I_m_charutosh) July 23, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal birthday: Fans make amusing wishes online

As soon as the RCB player’s birthday started on Thursday, the hashtag #HappyBirthdayChahal has been trending on Twitter. Similar to the kind of posts Yuzvendra Chahal makes on social media, fans also wished the player in a similar manner, posting hilarious captions and memes. Several fans called the RCB player the funniest player in Indian cricket, referring to him as “the clown” while wishing the player.

Another fan shared the viral picture of Yuzvendra Chahal lying on the boundary ropes, while he also asked for more episodes of Chahal TV. Yuzvendra Chahal’s show Chahal TV, where the RCB player interviews cricketers has gained much popularity online. A fan also shared a funny video of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal while wishing the cricketer. The video looks to be from an RCB commercial shoot, where the leg-spinner breaks out into a wild dance who is then joined by his teammates. Fans also pointed out to his close relationship with former Indian captain MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Happy birthday to one of the biggest fans of MSDhoni 😂 @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/YpFPOYxwcK — Maanya (@Maanya_7) July 23, 2020

Many fans remember Chahal’s bowling records as well

2nd most wicket taker for India in t20Is



Most wicket taker for RCB



91 ODI wickets in just 51 ODIs



Best spinner in the world atm and one of best Indian spinner in Limited Overs



Wish u lot of success bhai n hopefully you'll end as GOAT @yuzi_chahal #HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/cDpZR6rtwZ — Aivy (@MSDsOverseas100) July 23, 2020

On Chahal’s birthday, some fans also paid a tribute to the leg spinner’s bowling performances for India and RCB. While making his birthday wish, a fan called Yuzvendra Chahal India’s 'mystery spinner', while also recalling that the bowler holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20I by a spinner. The 30-year-old made the record with his 6-25 spell against England. Another fan tweeted how the spinner is the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL while being the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

Wish a very very Happy Birthday to @yuzichahal6. You are doing great work for india as a mystery spinner.

best bowling figure (25/6 vs England ) in T20 international by Spinner.#HappyBirthdayChahal pic.twitter.com/UqI4Z8aNDE — Prabhat Singh (@101Somvansi) July 23, 2020

Fans plead leg spinner to win RCB the IPL on Chahal birthday

Happy Birthday To the Indian Best Lag spinner of all time my favorite. keep on shining with your spin bowling. and RCB ko Ek baar IPL jaraur jeeta do yrr...........😂😅#HappyBirthdayChahal @yuzi_chahal @IPL @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/jcAmNW9YvX — Rishabh (@Rishabhrawat01) July 23, 2020

While most of the fans either shared warm messages or funny memes, the RCB fans also included a special IPL 2020 request while wishing the player. Fans reminded the player that the Virat Kohli-led team have still not won the IPL, with many asking the player to help RCB win the IPL 2020. As RCB supporters wished Yuzvendra Chahal, they also asked the player to help RCB win the IPL at least once. Another fan wrote that the player has been RCB’s best bowler for ages and said that he hopes RCB wins IPL 2020 this year.

Image Courtesy: PTI