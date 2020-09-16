Yuzvendra Chahal's New Walking Style Amuses Fiancee Dhanashree Verma; Watch Video

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a genial character who is renowned for his antics. The leggie keeps on entertaining his teammates as well as fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Chahal is immensely active on social media where he keeps on sharing hilarious posts with his fans. The RCB star is all over the social networking sites with his rib-tickling comments on his friends' posts.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir wants Virat Kohli-led RCB to win the tournament this time

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal's latest Instagram video leaves fans in stitches

Yuzvendra Chahal was at it once again as he shared a hysterical video on his Instagram handle. On Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal took to the photo and video sharing app and uploaded a video where he and RCB's new recruit Chris Morris can be seen walking in a humorous manner which is in sync with the background music. Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the video, "Cruising into IPL week! @tipo_morris".

Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer by profession, was quick to comment on the RCB leg-spinner's video. Chahal;s fiancee was left in splits after watching the video as she commented that she should definitely include this walk in her next dance video.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir urges Virat Kohli to be more responsible as RCB captain

Yuzvendra Chahal fiancee: RCB spinner got engaged during the lockdown

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some good news with his fans by announcing his engagement with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The Instagram profile of Yuzvendra Chahal fiancee Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. She has shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Verma has over 1.8 million subscribers.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli posts one word tweet for batting and fielding in nets, RCB fans excited

How much is the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth?

According to powersportz.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹33.6 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4.5 million) as of 2020. Some of Yuzvendra Chahal net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019.

The Yuzvendra Chahal net worth also includes income through his brand endorsement deals and IPL salary. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue. The 30-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his RCB teammates during the IPL.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | RCB fans rejoice as Adam Zampa finds fiery form against England just before IPL 2020