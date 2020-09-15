Virat Kohli Posts One Word Tweet For Batting And Fielding In Nets, RCB Fans Excited

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been training intensely ahead of the IPL 2020. The batsman will be looking to lead his side to their first title victory this season. Ahead of the new campaign, the RCB cricketer has been sharing updates on his training routine online. The latest post made by Virat Kohli was loved by fans, as they wished the cricketer best of luck for the IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli shares RCB training post; fans react

The batsman regularly posts pictures from his training session, with recent posts revealing how the RCB skipper has been spending his time inside the IPL 2020 bio-bubble. Virat Kohli shared two pictures in his latest post, in which the 31-year-old is seen practising. In the first picture, Virat Kohli is seen playing a drive on the off side as he practises his batting.

The second picture posted by Virat Kohli sees him concentrating while performing fielding drills, as his eyes stay firmly fixed on the ball. Sharing the two pictures, the RCB batsman wrote a single word ‘Focus’ in the caption along with sharing the bull's eye emoji as well.

After Virat Kohli posted the pictures online, several fans reacted to it. The majority of the fans wished the cricketer ahead of the IPL 2020, as they appealed to Virat Kohli to guide RCB to their first IPL victory. Making their own interpretations of Virat Kohli’s caption, many fans also claimed that the RCB skipper seems to be focused on his targets for the IPL 2020.

Ahead of IPL 2020, the batsman has expressed his confidence in his squad’s abilities. The cricketer recently said that this is the calmest he has felt before a tournament while claiming that the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 has been the most balanced one since 2016. Ahead of the start of the tournament, RCB teammate AB de Villiers also heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying that the batsman leads by example. Speaking to RCB’s Bold Diaries, De Villiers said that the RCB skipper sets a new standard and leads from the front, which makes it easy for everyone else in the side.

RCB schedule update

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of IPL 2020 on September 21 at 7:30 PM. The side’s first three matches of the competition will see them come up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli’s men will be looking to start on a positive note, especially after a poor start to the competition last time out. In IPL 2019, RCB had failed to win their first six matches in the competition.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year considering, that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also rakes in the big bucks through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

