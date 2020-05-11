Zaheer Khan Joins Virat Kohli In Altruistic Gesture Towards Maharashtra Police On Twitter

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Team India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Maharashtra Police by changing their display pictures on Twitter. With the coronavirus pandemic cases growing in Maharashtra every passing day, Maharashtra Police have been working day and night to keep people safe.

India lockdown: Zaheer Khan twitter message for Maharashtra Police

After changing his display picture, Khan tweeted that Maharashtra Police has been standing beside citizens and standing up in difficult situations. He further wrote that as Maharashtra Police is doing all they can in their fight against coronavirus on the streets, and that is why he has decided to pay tribute to them by changing his Twitter DP . Heres Zaheer Khan's tweet

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour 🙏 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 10, 2020

India lockdown: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute

Not only Zaheer Khan but Team India skipper Virat Kohli and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also replaced their Twitter profile pictures with the Maharashtra Police logo to pay their tribute towards the coronavirus frontline workers. Here are tweets from Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar -

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020

A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

India lockdown: Virat Kohli donation to Mumbai police

Amidst India lockdown, another Virat Kohli donation recently made headlines. The star couple made a donation of ₹5 lakh each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Mumbai Police commissioner thanked them with a tweet on Saturday.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

India lockdown: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra so far

According to multiple reports, the number of cases in the state have crossed the 20,000 mark, with 20,228 positive cases and the death toll in the state stands at 779. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 67,000 mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200 mark as well.

(IMAGE: ZAHEER KHAN/ TWITTER)