ZNCC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) are scheduled to take on Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) in the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020. The ZNCC vs ZUCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen. The ZNCC vs ZUCC live match is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST on Monday, June 22. Here, we take a look at ZNCC vs ZUCC live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the ZNCC vs ZUCC live streaming details.

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: ZNCC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks for the ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 match

F Nazir

N Jabarkheel

B Singh

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: ZNCC

A Nazir, F Nazir, H Ahmad, W Khawaja, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, F Din, S Joseph, S Singh and A Lakkaraju

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: ZUCC

B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC start as favourites.

Note: The ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks and ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)