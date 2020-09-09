Valorant Ignition Series Event Announced By BLAST With Lucrative €50,000 Prize Pool

Danish esports organisers BLAST has announced the latest addition to the European Valorant Ignition Series. Known primarily for hosting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) tournaments, Blast will be teaming up with Riot Games to host the BLAST Valorant Twitch Invitational this coming weekend. The tournament will see four of the most popular Valorant teams - FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Liquid - compete for a prize pool of €50,000 ($59,000).

BLAST Valorant Twitch Invitational tournament announced

The initial stage of the four-team BLAST Valorant Twitch Invitational tournament will be played in a best-of-three format, while the grand finale will be a best-of-five series. The event will make use of the tried-and-tested bracket system, where the two winning teams will compete in the upper bracket final and the two losing teams will compete in the lower bracket. The team losing out in the upper bracket final will have one more opportunity to qualify for the grand finale. The upper bracket round will see FunPlus Phoenix face-off against Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports colliding with Team Liquid.

The caster team includes Mitch McBride, Freya Spiers, Tombizz, and James Banks. The tournament will be played between Friday, September 11 and Sunday, September 13. As the name suggests, the event will be streamed exclusively on Twitch.

Nicolas Estrup, Director of Product and Experience at BLAST, said during the press release: "VALORANT has enjoyed record-breaking success since its launch in June and has fast become a fan-favourite. We look forward to showing the community what BLAST can bring to the table with our industry-leading production and popular fan-first approach.”

Estrup further confirmed that the weekend's event would be the final tournament for European teams in the Valorant Ignition Series. BLAST remains confident that their entry into Valorant will spice up the competitive scene with "further exciting competitions" in the pipeline. BLAST made a name for itself as a popular esports organiser with CS: GO, hosting the BLAST Pro Series and the BLAST Premier. The Danish esports organisation expanded into its second title earlier this year with its Bounty Hunt event for Dota 2.

