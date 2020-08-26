Valorant Nebula Skins Are Live In Game Store: How To Purchase The Nebula Collection?

A new collection of skins was revealed in the tactical first-person shooter game with the latest Valorant patch update 1.06. The promotional pictures of the skins were first discovered by prominent data miner Floxay who shared pictures of the set called the Nebula collection. The skins have a reflective mirror effect and appear to be premium quality. They are based on a space theme where the weapon design reflects the purple and green strands of the interstellar space dust.

The Valorant Nebula Collection skin was released in the game store on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Valorant Nebula Collection price

The Valorant Nebula Collection bundle features a total of four gun skins which include the Ares, Guardian, Phantom, and Sherif. In addition, it also includes a knife. The skins belong to high tier skins and can be purchased in a bundle for 7100 VP. You can also buy individual weapons if you don't wish to purchase the complete bundle. Here's a look at individual prices for each weapon.

Ares - 1775 VP

Guardian - 1775 VP

Phantom - 1775 VP

Sheriff - 1775 VP

Knife - 3350 VP

How to purchase the Nebula skins from the store?

To purchase the new Valorant Nebula skins, you need to visit the in-game store which can be accessed through the game's main menu at the top of the screen. Next, you need to click on the item that you wish to purchase. You can either select the whole bundle or purchase items individually.

Before you head over to the store to make a purchase, you need to make sure that you have enough VP (Valorant Points). If you don't have sufficient VPs, you can easily purchase them by selecting the V icon from the main menu. Here, you will find a number of options. You can select any of the packages and proceed to make the payment. You will also receive some bonus points on your purchase.

