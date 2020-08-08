Team Liquid Officially Sign Adil 'ScreaM' Benriltom To Their Valorant Roster

Former CS: GO star Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom was pretty much confirmed as the fifth and final member of Team Liquid's Valorant roster. The 25-year-old Belgian professional gamer and streamer has now been officially acquired by Team Liquid for the Valorant roster. Along with the previously acquired all-British team fish123, Team Liquid will have an all-European contingent for Riot Gaming's newest 5v5 FPS title. Team Liquid officially introduced each member of the roster in a heavily stylised video, showcasing best plays of each of the members.

Team Liquid Valorant roster

Adil 'ScreaM' Benriltom, 25, has a wealth of experience in competitive gaming, having participated in numerous CS: GO tournaments over the years. Known for his impressive one-tap headshots, Benriltom has played for the likes of G2 Gaming, Fnatic and Team Envy, Epsilon, Titan and several others. This will be the first time he is representing Team Liquid.

Earlier it was reported, ScreaM would serve as the captain of the team, considering his massive experience. The latest announcement from Team Liquid confirmed Adam 'ec1s' Eccles as the captain of the team.

Adam 'ec1s' Eccles (captain)

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom

Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas

James 'Kryptix' Affleck

Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza

Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH)

ScreaM has teamed up with the organisation-less fish123 side before the latter was acquired by Team Liquid last month. Since fish123's lost Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks to Valorant heavyweights G2 Esports, ScreaM has been in-and-out for the team. He even served as the stand-in player for fish123 at Valorant Ignition Series' WePlay! Invitational. The team finished second at the event, losing to G2 in the finals. ScreaM and fish123 players also participated in the most recent Mandatory.GG Cup, exiting it in the round of 16.

During an interview with Dexerto, Team Liquid co-owner Victor Goosens explained the significance of having an all-European line-up for Valorant. Goosens said the Valorant roster will be the perfect balance for the Dutch epsorts organisation's North American League of Legends. Goosens also admitted the decision was influenced by the 'deep talent pool' in Europe for Valorant.

Team Liquid's Valorant side are yet to make their competitive debut. It is expected they could participate in the upcoming Valorant Ignition Series' Allied Esports Odyssey, which is scheduled for start on August 11. G2 Esports, who have so far dominated Valorant tournaments, will be competing in August's event along with other team's like NiP and Giants Gaming.

(Image Credits: Adil 'ScreaM' Benriltom Twitter Handle)