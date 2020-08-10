Valorant FaZe Clan Invitational: TSM Triumph Over Sentinels To Win $25,000 Cash Prize

FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational tournament concluded with Team SoloMid (TSM) defeating the Sentinels to win the $25,000 cash prize. TSM defeated Sentinels 3-2 in the grand final. With this victory, TSM has defeated the Sentinels two times in the entire tournament. Due to their ongoing rivalry, the teams are also being compared to League of Legends’ G2 and Fnatic. The finals were played on all five maps, where TSM emerged as winners after a nail-biting battle.

Valorant FaZe Clan Invitational results: Team SoloMid beat Sentinels to win $25,000 cash prize

The teams first faced off during the upper final bracket, where TSM beat the Sentinels to confirm their spot in the grand finals. Despite TSM winning 2-0, the match was considered one the best matches of all time. The teams played overtime on map two, where TSM bagged the final 18-16 win.

On social media and Twitch, fans termed it the greatest map in pro Valorant history. Following this game, the Sentinels had to play and beat the Immortals to clinch their spot in the finals. Sentinels won the spot with a 2-0 beatdown.

[#VALORANT | Ignition Series]



We are going to Map 5! @Sentinels bring it back on Ascent to force a final-map decider against @TSM in the FaZe Invitational!



Streams, results & placements so far: https://t.co/E7en2Hyu8K pic.twitter.com/keYfW7rHYc — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) August 10, 2020

Valorant FaZe Clan Invitational results

TSM opened the finals with a 1-0 lead in the best of five matches, which resulted in the Sentinels needing to with three out of the remaining four maps to win the final prize. While TSM tried to increase their lead 2-0, Sentinels managed to tie the score at 1-1 with a 13-8 victory on Haven. However, TSM bounced back with a 13-11 on Split in the next round. In the fourth map Ascent, the Sentinels won with a massive 13-7 score.

The teams met on Bind for their last round with a 2-2 record. TSM won the first half with a 7-5 score, but Sentinels made a comeback with four rounds left in the match. However, TSM ended up winning all of the reaming four rounds, forcing overtime. TSM picked up the final two wins to the end their match in Bind 14-12, winning the FaZe Clan Invitational.

Valorant FaZe Clan Invitational prize pool distribution: Total prize of $50,000

$25,000 – TSM

$15,000 – Sentintels

$7,500 – Immortals

$2,500 – GenG Esports

(Image source: TSM official Twitter – @TSM)