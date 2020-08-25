PES 2021 Front Cover To Feature Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Together For First Time

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PES 2021) will feature Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together on the front cover for the first time. While Ronaldo and Messi have graced the front covers of FIFA and PES numerous times in the past, they weren't paired together on the same cover until this year. The front cover of PES 2021 will also feature Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies.

This will be the sixth time that Lionel Messi will feature on the cover of PES, which can be attributed to Barcelona's allegiance to Konami. He was also on the cover of PES 2020. Ronaldo makes the PES cover for the first time since 2013.

"I'm incredibly proud of the cover that we’ve assembled for PES 2021," Jonas Lygaard, Konami senior director of brand and business development, said in the press release. "We made a big change last year with the presentation of four ambassadors and we were keen to raise the bar this year with a world-first – Messi and Ronaldo together at last."

Unsurprisingly, fans were ecstatic to see the two G.O.A.Ts featuring alongside each other on the cover, something which PES' immediate rival, EA Sports' FIFA, has not been able to do.

Finally we See Messi & Ronaldo on the same cover..this needs to happen more often before they retire. — Hugo (@HELLRAIZER24) August 24, 2020

This should be the cover

FIFA and EA sports will piss in their pants after watching this 🤪😜 pic.twitter.com/FJMTdCkkoe — Sachin (@powerhouse2cr7) August 24, 2020

So, you tell me that you have 2 GOATs and an up-and-coming star in the same cover and managed to fit in Trashford in there 😭😭 — ~~Chris~~ (@CFCTildeman) August 24, 2020

Unlike the previous editions of Konami's simulation football title, PES 2021 will be a Season Update, which will arrive on September 15. The new Season Update will come to all supported platforms - PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam). PES 2021 is also a milestone for Konami as it will mark the 25th anniversary of the popular game. Commemorating the important milestone, Konami will be offering several bonuses to fans who purchase the new update, which will be made available at an affordable rate. PES 2021 Standard Edition is available for pre-order for ₹1,999 while the Club Edition is available for ₹2,999.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi at PSG?

In addition to seeing them together on the front cover of a game, fans could also be in for a bizarre transfer window where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could end up playing together. While the possibilities of this happening are extremely slim, anything can happen in football. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar's agent recently made the outlandish claim that there is more chance of Ronaldo and Messi playing for PSG than the Brazilian leaving the French capital. Cash-rich PSG could potentially look to bring in the duo, considering the pair are linked with a move out of their current clubs.

Juventus are reportedly looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo to significantly reduce their wage bill. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has reportedly told the Barcelona hierarchy that he wants to leave the club during the upcoming transfer window. If PSG could somehow pull off the unthinkable, we could well see Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lighting up the French capital.

