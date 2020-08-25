Raheem Sterling Self Isolating After Partying With COVID-19 Positive Usain Bolt

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt finds himself in the centre of controversy after having tested COVID-19 positive mere days after hosting his birthday party. The 34-year-old's party in Jamaica was attended by a host of celebrities including the likes of Chris Gayle and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. After the alleged Usain Bolt COVID-19 positive test, the Premier League star has reportedly entered self-isolation.

Usain Bolt COVID-19: Raheem Sterling in quarantine after attending Usain Bolt party

Before the Usain Bolt COVID-19 test, the legendary sprinter was given a surprise birthday party by his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Raheem Sterling, who hails from Jamaica, spends each summer on the island seeing friends and family and attended the party along with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle. Videos from the Usain Bolt party showed guests dancing close to each other without masks while ignoring social distancing norms. However, all the guests including Raheem Sterling are now at the centre of a coronavirus scare after a Jamaican radio station revealed that Usain Bolt's COVID-19 test came back positive.

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020

Raheem Sterling quarantine: Usain Bolt urges friends to quarantine

The legendary sprinter took to social media on Monday to address the Usain Bolt coronavirus positive rumours. The 34-year-old said that he is trying to be responsible and did a test on Saturday. The Olympic record holder said that he had no symptoms and will wait for confirmation to see what the protocol is from the Ministry of Health. Speaking on the Usain Bolt coronavirus positive rumours, the sprinter did not divulge the details of his test but urged his friends, including Raheem Sterling, to isolate themselves. According to The Sun, a source close to Raheem Sterling said that the Manchester City star is feeling fine and is showing no symptoms of COVID-19. However, the England international is currently under self-isolation.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Raheem Sterling quarantine adds further headache to England boss Gareth Southgate

Raheem Sterling is in close contact with medical experts from both Manchester City and England but his situation adds further dilemma to Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions boss was scheduled to name Sterling in the squad for the Nations League games in Iceland and Denmark. However, the Manchester City star will have to undergo a COVID-19 test before he is allowed to join up with the other players. The 25-man squad is set to gather on Sunday before going into a protective “bubble” for the games. Raheem Sterling will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days according to standard procedure, which will see him miss both the games. Southgate's problems are compounded by Harry Maguire's legal battle in Mykonos, Greece.

(Image Courtesy: Raheem Sterling, Usain Bolt Instagram)