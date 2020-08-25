Ronald Koeman Wants Hyderabad FC Coach Albert Roca As His Assistant At Barcelona: Report

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly asked Hyderabad FC head coach Albert Roca to cut short his stint at the ISL club and join his backroom staff at the Camp Nou. Albert Roca was an assistant coach at Barcelona for five seasons between 2003-08 when Frank Rijkaard was in charge of the club. Only last week, Ronald Koeman was appointed as Barcelona head coach after leaving his job as the Dutch national team manager.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants Hyderabad FC coach Albert Roca at Camp Nou

According to a report in the Times of India, a senior official at Hyderabad FC confirmed that Albert Roca has been approached by Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman. The official also claimed that the ISL club is expected to know more about the situation very shortly. He said: "Yes, there is an offer (from Barcelona), but we are waiting for more clarity on the situation. This is still in the early stages and we are expected to know more about this in the next few days. Currently, we don't know how to react to this approach." The official concluded by admitting that although it's a big opportunity for Roca to return to the Camp Nou, Hyderabad FC will have to take a look at their own interest as well.

Following a disastrous ISL debut campaign which saw Hyderabad FC finish bottom of the table, winning only two out of their 18 games, the club appointed Albert Roca on a two-year deal which expires in May 2022. Roca is yet to take charge of a competitive game with Hyderabad FC but gave a wonderful account of himself during his time at Bengaluru FC, guiding the club to the AFC final and reaching the final of the ISL in 2018. With Barcelona calling, it's bound to be difficult for Hyderabad FC to keep a hold of the 57-year-old.

Ronald Koeman's plans for Barcelona project

LaLiga giants Barcelona have made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the recent past and with the appointment of Ronald Koeman, change is expected in Catalonia. Barcelona sacked Quique Setien only a few days after they suffered an embarrassing 8-2 defeat in the UCL quarter-finals against Bayern Munich as Eric Abidal also stepped down from his post as Sporting Director. They also surrendered the LaLiga title to bitter rivals Real Madrid as they went trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

Barcelona now have some big decisions to make over their star players at the club. It is reported that the Ronald Koeman has already informed Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez that he will not be a part of the club's plans for the future. There is also talk of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi leaving the club though Koeman insists the Argentine remains a key part of his project. Koeman has reportedly identified Ajax's Donny van de Beek, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Valencia's Jose Gaya as potential summer arrivals during the transfer window. Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is also a transfer target.

