Cristiano Ronaldo Dances On Rose Petals With Georgina As She Shows Off Sapphire Ring

After a disappointing exit from the Champions League, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending some quality time with his family. The 35-year-old's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently provided an insight into their holiday, with an Instagram video in which the couple is seen dancing to a romantic beat, sparking engagement rumours.

Cristiano and Georgina's romantic dance

In the video posted by Georgina Rodriguez on her Instagram account, she and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen dancing to a romantic beat, with rose petals all around the pair. The couple then sipped on what appeared to be champagne before twirling around on the rose petals which were scattered on the floor.

Georgina Rodriguez posted another solo picture on her Instagram account, showing off a sapphire on her ring finger. This did not go unnoticed by Cristiano Ronaldo's fans, who believe that the couple has finally got engaged, having been together since 2016. They also have a daughter named Alana Martina.

Cristiano and Georgina engagement rumours resurface

However, this is not the first time that the couple has hinted at their engagement. Back in June, Georgina Rodriguez flashed an expensive ring on Instagram. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most of his vacation with his family on a luxurious cruise around the Mediterranean sea. The couple spent time on a €6 million ($7 million) yacht, which houses five cabins and six bathrooms.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus training

Cristiano Ronaldo was left disappointed after Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 by Lyon. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who netted twice in the second leg, could not help his side seal a berth in the final eight, with Lyon progressing into the quarter-final courtesy of the away goals rule.

The defeat saw the resurgence of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit rumours, suggesting a possible switch to Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Spanish media publication AS has rubbished these rumours, stating that the Portugal skipper will continue with Juventus. Ronaldo has returned to first-team training to begin preparations for next season under newly appointed manager Andrea Pirlo.

Image courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram