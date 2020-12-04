Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Expand Business Empire, Collaborates With Free Fire

Apart from his unrivalled performances on the field, Juventus and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has established a massive business empire in the past few years. The 35-year-old owns a chain of luxurious hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand. Besides, he has also ventured in the perfume business, as he looks to establish himself among the successful entrepreneurs in the world. Taking a step further to achieve this objective, Ronaldo is reportedly set to collaborate with gaming giants Free Fire.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire collaboration on the cards?

Free Fire is a multiplayer battle game with its reach counted in millions across the globe. The game has already featured some of the famous global personalities being incorporated as special characters and Ronaldo is reported to be the next addition with a collaboration with the gaming giants very much on the cards.

An ambassador is coming to Free Fire but till the 7th of December, the person is a mystery. 🕵‍♀ However, you have the chance to guess the ambassador correctly and win exciting rewards! #OperationChrono #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/gpAa8SmtJo — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 2, 2020

A recent leak of the game’s banner suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be the next addition in the game. And the leaked reports could soon be a reality. According to a report by Free Fire news, the collaboration between Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire has been agreed upon and the Portuguese international will soon feature on the game’s banner.

Cristiano Ronaldo business empire is ever-increasing

Following the updates to the game, Ronaldo will soon be featured. Although the feature is yet to be added officially, several leaks suggest a character synonymous with the Juventus icon’s facial expressions. Besides, Free Fire data miners have found several cosmetic items related to the 35-year-old including an emote with the name ‘Sii’ and the description, “Envy of the movements?” Interestingly, Ronaldo performs the iconic celebration after scoring for his side.

Ronaldo's collaboration with Free Fire will be just another addition to his ever-expanding business empire. He owns two luxury hotels under the Pestana CR7 banner in his hometown of Madeira and Portuguese capital Lisbon. Besides, he is set to come up with a third hotel in Manchester. Moreover, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth 2020, which stands at $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has grown further with a boost in his perfume business.

Note: The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth 2020 has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in the figure.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram