Cristiano Ronaldo Was My Childhood Hero: Liverpool's Diogo Jota Remembers Euro 2004

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed his admiration for fellow international compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that he idolised the Juventus superstar while growing up. The 23-year-old has fond memories of watching Ronaldo, who was a teenager at the time, leading his team to the Euro 2004 final, where Portugal eventually lost to Greece. Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves earlier in the summer and has proved to be one of the signings of the season as he's already scored nine times in 15 appearances for the Reds.

ALSO READ: Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football

Diogo Jota reveals Cristiano Ronaldo was his childhood hero after watching Euro 2004

While speaking to The Atheltic, Diogo Jota spoke of the time when he initially fell in love with football and how he still has fresh memories of Portugal's run to the final in the Euro 2004. "My earliest memories of watching football dates back to the Euro 2004 when we reached the final but unfortunately lost to Greece. But since then I've always had a passion for the game", he said. Jota then added that he was in awe of then-teenager Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished the tournament with two goals to his name.

"Ronaldo was only 19 at the time and playing in the Euro for Portugal with such high quality. He was my hero while growing up and I idolized him. He was at Manchester United and Real Madrid as well and as Portuguese guys, we always looked up to him"

Due to his impressive displays at club-level football, Jota has now become a regular for Portugal and relishing the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo. Since making his debut in November 2019, Jota has earned 10 caps and scored three goals for Portugal.

Diogo Jota: “Cristiano Ronaldo was my hero. At that time, he was 19 but he was already playing at the Euros with so much quality. During my childhood, he was at Man United and Real Madrid. As Portuguese guys, we always looked upon him as our main reference.” pic.twitter.com/4UUZGp2ARM — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Neymar 'wants To Play With Messi Again', Plans To Make Things Happen Next Year

On Sunday, Jota is in line to face his former club Wolves for the first time since his switch to Anfield. The young attacker has hit the ground running with the Merseyside club and admitted that much of the credit belongs to Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp. "Normally, when a player arrives at a new club, he takes time to adapt, but Jurgen has helped me settle in so well at Liverpool", said Jota.

ALSO READ: Zidane Could Be Sacked If Real Madrid Don't Get Results In The Next 3 Games: Report

Jurgen Klopp on Jota: "Diogo has settled in nicely which is very important for us. We cannot play our 'usual front three' for the full season. It was difficult to improve us there but Diogo looks like he can do that. That is massively helpful and I am really happy." #awlfc [lfc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 27, 2020

Jota went on to label the German as a "fantastic" manager, "He (Klopp) told me how the team works and what he wants from me. I think he's a fantastic coach and I'm enjoying my football at the moment." Jota has bagged nine goals in 15 appearances for Klopp's side since his €50 million (£41 million) move from Wolves to Liverpool in the summer.

ALSO READ: Maradona Death: Van Persie Recalls Argentine Icon kissing his ‘special’ Leg When They Met

Image Credits - Diogo Jota Instagram