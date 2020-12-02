Last Updated:

Football Manager 2021: Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Feature In Game's 50 Best Players

With FM 2021 releasing recently, here is a look at the Top 50 players in world football according to the comprehensive Football Manager 2021 database

The much-loved Football Manager 2021 finally dropped on November 24, with fans once again praising the game for its features and realism. The latest edition of FM 2021 has several new features, with developers claiming that the game now places an even greater focus on the multifaceted role of football managers in recent times. With Football Manager 2021 finally released, many publications have also compiled the list of the Top 50 players according to the game, aiming to end the discussion about the best players in football right now.

Why Football Manager 2021 player data is relevant

While there is always going to be a debate about the game’s best players, Football Manager 2021’s comprehensive database offers a unique take on the discussion. The FM 2021 database has information on more than 800,000 individuals and 45,000 active clubs, with data sourced from ground scouting networks and professionals involved in football in professional capacities. Each player in the FM 2021 database is assigned a value out of 200.

The ratings are based both on the player’s current ability, as well as their potential ability. Every edition of the popular sports game also checks in for outliers and data discrepancies. Additionally, data accuracy on player stats is ensured via comprehensive inputs from stakeholders such as players and agents, who are active in the world of professional football.

Football Manager Top 50 players: FM 2021’s list revealed 

With such a comprehensive way of analyzing players, Mirror compiled a list of the game’s top 50 football players. In addition to ranking them, the publication also shared each player’s Football Manager 2021 rating. Unsurprisingly, it was Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who were the top two players. The duo has dominated world football for years now, with Lionel Messi pipping Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot by just a solitary point.

The third player in the list was Man City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian was joined by as many as four other Premier League players in the Top 10, once again outlining the quality on offer in England. Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring heroics ensured that the Polish striker was ranked fourth, while the top 10 also included PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Here is the complete Football Manager Top 50 players list: -

  1. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 195/200
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 194/200
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - Current Ability is 188/200
  4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 184/200
  5. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - Current Ability is 182/200
  6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 181/200
  7. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 181/200
  8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 180/200
  9. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 180/200
  10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 179/200
  11. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 178/200
  12. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 178/200
  13. Sergio Aguero (Man City) - Current Ability is 178/200
  14. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 175/200
  15. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - Current Ability is 175/200
  16. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 175/200
  17. Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 175/200
  18. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 174/200
  19. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 174/200
  20. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 172/200
  21. Raheem Sterling (Man City) - Current Ability is 172/200
  22. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 171/200
  23. Bernardo Silva (Man City) - Current Ability is 171/200
  24. David Alaba (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 171/200
  25. Aymeric Laporte (Man City) - Current Ability is 170/200
  26. Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 170/200
  27. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - Current Ability is 170/200
  28. Paulo Dybala (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 170/200
  29. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 169/200
  30. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 169/200
  31. Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 169/200
  32. Ederson (Man City) - Current Ability is 168/200
  33. David Silva (Real Sociedad) - Current Ability is 168/200
  34. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 167/200
  35. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - Current Ability is 167/200
  36. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - Current Ability is 167/200
  37. Romelu Lukaku (Inter) - Current Ability is 167/200
  38. Casemiro (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 166/200
  39. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 165/200
  40. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - Current Ability is 165/200
  41. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 165/200
  42. Wojciech Szczesny (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 165/200
  43. Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 165/200
  44. Fernandino (Man City) - Current Ability is 164/200
  45. Miralem Pjanic (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 164/200
  46. Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 164/200
  47. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Current Ability is 164/200
  48. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - Current Ability is 164/200
  49. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - Current Ability is 164/200
  50. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) - Current Ability is 164/200

