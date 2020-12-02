Football Manager 2021: Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Feature In Game's 50 Best Players

The much-loved Football Manager 2021 finally dropped on November 24, with fans once again praising the game for its features and realism. The latest edition of FM 2021 has several new features, with developers claiming that the game now places an even greater focus on the multifaceted role of football managers in recent times. With Football Manager 2021 finally released, many publications have also compiled the list of the Top 50 players according to the game, aiming to end the discussion about the best players in football right now.

Why Football Manager 2021 player data is relevant

While there is always going to be a debate about the game’s best players, Football Manager 2021’s comprehensive database offers a unique take on the discussion. The FM 2021 database has information on more than 800,000 individuals and 45,000 active clubs, with data sourced from ground scouting networks and professionals involved in football in professional capacities. Each player in the FM 2021 database is assigned a value out of 200.

The ratings are based both on the player’s current ability, as well as their potential ability. Every edition of the popular sports game also checks in for outliers and data discrepancies. Additionally, data accuracy on player stats is ensured via comprehensive inputs from stakeholders such as players and agents, who are active in the world of professional football.

Football Manager Top 50 players: FM 2021’s list revealed

With such a comprehensive way of analyzing players, Mirror compiled a list of the game’s top 50 football players. In addition to ranking them, the publication also shared each player’s Football Manager 2021 rating. Unsurprisingly, it was Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who were the top two players. The duo has dominated world football for years now, with Lionel Messi pipping Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot by just a solitary point.

The third player in the list was Man City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian was joined by as many as four other Premier League players in the Top 10, once again outlining the quality on offer in England. Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring heroics ensured that the Polish striker was ranked fourth, while the top 10 also included PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Here is the complete Football Manager Top 50 players list: -

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 195/200 Cristiano Ronaldo (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 194/200 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - Current Ability is 188/200 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 184/200 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - Current Ability is 182/200 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 181/200 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 181/200 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 180/200 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 180/200 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 179/200 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 178/200 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 178/200 Sergio Aguero (Man City) - Current Ability is 178/200 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 175/200 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - Current Ability is 175/200 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 175/200 Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 175/200 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 174/200 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 174/200 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 172/200 Raheem Sterling (Man City) - Current Ability is 172/200 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 171/200 Bernardo Silva (Man City) - Current Ability is 171/200 David Alaba (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 171/200 Aymeric Laporte (Man City) - Current Ability is 170/200 Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 170/200 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - Current Ability is 170/200 Paulo Dybala (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 170/200 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - Current Ability is 169/200 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 169/200 Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 169/200 Ederson (Man City) - Current Ability is 168/200 David Silva (Real Sociedad) - Current Ability is 168/200 Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 167/200 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - Current Ability is 167/200 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - Current Ability is 167/200 Romelu Lukaku (Inter) - Current Ability is 167/200 Casemiro (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 166/200 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - Current Ability is 165/200 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - Current Ability is 165/200 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) - Current Ability is 165/200 Wojciech Szczesny (Zebre/Juventus) - Current Ability is 165/200 Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 165/200 Fernandino (Man City) - Current Ability is 164/200 Miralem Pjanic (FC Barcelona) - Current Ability is 164/200 Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - Current Ability is 164/200 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Current Ability is 164/200 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - Current Ability is 164/200 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - Current Ability is 164/200 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) - Current Ability is 164/200

