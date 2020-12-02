Football Manager 2021: Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Feature In Game's 50 Best Players

Quick links:
The much-loved Football Manager 2021 finally dropped on November 24, with fans once again praising the game for its features and realism. The latest edition of FM 2021 has several new features, with developers claiming that the game now places an even greater focus on the multifaceted role of football managers in recent times. With Football Manager 2021 finally released, many publications have also compiled the list of the Top 50 players according to the game, aiming to end the discussion about the best players in football right now.
While there is always going to be a debate about the game’s best players, Football Manager 2021’s comprehensive database offers a unique take on the discussion. The FM 2021 database has information on more than 800,000 individuals and 45,000 active clubs, with data sourced from ground scouting networks and professionals involved in football in professional capacities. Each player in the FM 2021 database is assigned a value out of 200.
The ratings are based both on the player’s current ability, as well as their potential ability. Every edition of the popular sports game also checks in for outliers and data discrepancies. Additionally, data accuracy on player stats is ensured via comprehensive inputs from stakeholders such as players and agents, who are active in the world of professional football.
With such a comprehensive way of analyzing players, Mirror compiled a list of the game’s top 50 football players. In addition to ranking them, the publication also shared each player’s Football Manager 2021 rating. Unsurprisingly, it was Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who were the top two players. The duo has dominated world football for years now, with Lionel Messi pipping Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot by just a solitary point.
The third player in the list was Man City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian was joined by as many as four other Premier League players in the Top 10, once again outlining the quality on offer in England. Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring heroics ensured that the Polish striker was ranked fourth, while the top 10 also included PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Here is the complete Football Manager Top 50 players list: -
