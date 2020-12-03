Cristiano Ronaldo Has Now Scored 750 Career Goals, Fans React To Portuguese Star's Record

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another milestone in what has been illustrious career so far. The 35-year-old got on the scoresheet against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, thumping in the Biaconeri's second on the night. The goal was the Portuguese legend's 750th career goal, for club and country, only the third player ever to breach the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of his intentions to become the greatest footballer in history and the 35-year-old took a step closer his goal on Wednesday night. The Portuguese captain netted his 750th career goal with his second-half strike, which helped Juventus secure a 3-0 at home. The former Manchester United man is only behind all-time leading goal scorer Josef Bican and Brazilian legend Pele, who managed 759 and 757 official goal in their respective careers.

After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to thank all the players and coaches who helped him reach the landmark. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also mentioned that his loyal opponents made him work harder each day. The 35-year-old also thanked his 'wonderful' family for their support through his best and worst moments. Ronaldo mentioned that the 750 goals brought 750 happy moments and smiles in the faces of his supporters, and set sights on the 800 goal mark.

The Portuguese legend's supporters hailed his record-breaking achievement calling him the best ever footballer to have played the beautiful game. Netizens wished him well after his success and comparisons with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi again took the centre stage. The duo will face off next week in the Champions League, with both having sealed qualification to the knockouts. Ronaldo has missed their first group stage game last month due to coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted a staggering 648 goals in just 860 appearances in club football. The Portuguese legend scored most of his goal during his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, smashing 450 goals in just 438 games for Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored five goals for boyhood club Sporting CP before his move to Manchester United, where he developed into one of the most lethal players in world football.

Ronaldo scored 118 times for the Red Devils in 292 games, with 91 of those coming in his final three seasons at the club. Since moving to Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese legend has scored 75 goals in 97 appearances, with 37 of those coming last year. For Portugal, Ronaldo has made 170 appearances at senior level, scoring 102 goals, only seven behind leading international goalscorer Ali Daei of Iran.

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League record

Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 648 club-level goals, a staggering 132 of those have come in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the all-time leading goal scorer in the competition, 14 ahead of arch-rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The Portuguese legend is also the leading goal scorer in home games and knockout stages of the competition with 71 and 67 goals respectively. The Juventus ace has lifted the trophy on five occasions the most in the Champions League era.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram)