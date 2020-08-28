CS:GO Joins Dota 2 In Surpassing $100 Million Prize Money Mark

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) recently joined Esports' exclusive club of games by crossing the massive $100 million prize money mark. According to Esports Earnings, CS:GO's lifetime total is currently at $100.09 million, distributed across their 5160 events. The only other game to do so is Valve's other popular offering – Dota 2.

CS:GO joins Dota 2 in passing $100 million prize money mark

While CS:GO has offered rewards over $100 million, Esports Earnings report that Dota 2 is the only game to have crossed the $200 million mark via tournament payouts. Their crowdfunded championship – The International – which takes place every year, is the main contributor of these high figures. Comparing both Dota 2 and CS:GO, Valve provides more funds to the former. Every year, Valve has reportedly provided CS:GO only $1 million for major tournaments. The increase in prize money, however, is a direct result of increasing large-scale events and competitions organised by a third party offering millions of dollars.

Currently, Dota 2 and CS:GO are the only two games in the $100 million club. Epic Games come close, as they provided $100 million for the inaugural Fortnite season. However, the prize money is currently listed under $93.3 million. Fortnite is the only game close to crossing the $100 million benchmark.

League of Legends is in fourth place, with $76.9 million over 2453 tournaments. However, with crowdfunding and third-party payments, League of Legends will take some time to reach $100 million. The fifth place is occupied by Starcraft II, with 5885 events. As of now, the Big Three – CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends – and Fortnite are offering much more than their competitors, considering the number of global tournaments and tournaments organised by the developers themselves.

What is the biggest Esports prize money offering?

According to Esports Earnings, the top five highest prizes awarded in a tournament belong to Dota 2, followed by Fortnite in sixth and seventh place. PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege are the only two games other than Fortnite, Dota 2 and League of Legends in the top 20. CS:GO, as per Esports Earnings, has crossed the $100 million mark due to a higher number of tournaments. The largest prize offered by CS:GO was $1,500,000.00 during the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) in 2016. The WESG 2017 (CS:GO Male) also offered $1,500,000.00. On the other hand, Dota 2's International 2019 offered a whopping 34,330,069.00, divided between 18 teams and 90 players.

(Image credits: Counter-Strike blog)