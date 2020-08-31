Post Malone Announced As Esports Company Envy Gaming Group's New Co-owner

Post Malone is the recent addition to the list of celebrities to own an ESports company or team. Envy Gaming, which is currently the largest Esports company in Texas, announced this week that the multi-platinum artist has joined the organization's ownership team. However, his share with the company has not been revealed. The 25-year-old award-winning artist is known to be a fan of Esports. He grew up in North Texas, which is where Envy Gaming and their teams Dallas Fuel, the Dallas Empire and Team Envy are located.

Post Malone is the Envy Gaming co-owner

The partnership was revealed by Post Malone and Envy Gaming on their social media accounts right before the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend. "I grew up in Texas and I've been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right," said Post Malone. He added that he has always "wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world". According to the 25-year-old, his partnership with Team Envy is the best way to do so.

Adam Rymer, Envy Gaming's CEO, also commented on Malone joining their team. "Post Malone is a cultural icon who brings a massive fan following to everything that he does, whether it's music, entertainment or gaming," said Adam Rymer. On the other hand, owner and Chief Gaming Officer Mike Rufail recalled the first time he met Malone. He revealed that they first met in Arlington last November. "We had a very real chat about his love for video games. He's a genuine gamer who brings a lot of effort and personality into everything he does," Rufail said, expressing how happy he is to have Malone invest and build with them. As per reports, his representation at London Entertainment Group, Electric Feel Entertainment and United Talent Agency helped broker the deal. As per a Forbes 2019 report, Envy Gaming is valued at $170 million.

Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire

Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot — Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020

Post Malone net worth

As per Groove Wallet, Port Malone's net worth is $14 million. Per Forbes, he was earning more than $1.3 million per city before his tour came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. His third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding, has reportedly moved around 6 million album-equivalent units in one year.

(Image credits: AP)