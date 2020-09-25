De Bruyne Overtakes Lionel Messi In FIFA 21 As The Player With The Best Passing Stats

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had a scintillating Premier League campaign the previous season. His performance was further celebrated with his crowning as the PFA Player of the Year, the first Man City player to bag the award. De Bruyne's achievements have now been well documented in EA Sports' FIFA 21 as he beat Argentine icon, Lionel Messi, in passing numbers.

De Bruyne FIFA 21 stats: Belgian maestro bags top pass rating

Lionel Messi is counted amongst the best pass-masters in the world. He has received praise across all quarters for his vision and passing ability. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been pipped by De Bruyne in the FIFA 21 best passing stats. The De Bruyne FIFA 21 passing stats clock in at 93; deservedly, Premier League fans would say.

Meanwhile, the Lionel Messi FIFA 21 pass stats rate him at 91, two points less than the De Bryne FIFA 21 passing rating. On the other hand, the Barcelona captain is tied with Real Madrid metronome Toni Kroos. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany is acknowledged far and wide for his passing abilities.

De Bruyne FIFA 21: Eriksen, Silva make it to FIFA 21 best passing stats

The De Bruyne FIFA 21 pass rating stands at 91, which means he comfortably takes his place in the FIFA 21 top players list. Besides the Belgian maestro, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has racked up an 88 passing rating in FIFA 21. Interestingly, the Portuguese midfielder's passing rating is the same as that of former Premier League superstars Christian Eriksen and David Silva.

Trent-Alexander Arnold played a key role in Liverpool's maiden Premier League triumph last season. The England full-back has received an 87 pass rating in this edition of FIFA. Man United midfielder Paul Pogba endured an injury-prone season last year. Still, the France international has managed to bag an 86 passing rating, making it to the FIFA 21 top players' list.

FIFA 21 top players: Lionel Messi tops list, Cristiano Ronaldo follows

Despite the De Bruyne FIFA 21 rating, Lionel Messi has emerged as the highest-rated player in the game. The Barcelona legend, who was on the verge of an exit this summer, has racked up an overall of 93. He is followed by arch-rival and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at 92, followed by Robert Lewandowski, who notched up a 91 rating following his treble success with Bayern Munich the previous campaign.

Image courtesy: EA Sports Twitter/ea.com