Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne Adamant he Surpassed Thierry Henry’s 20 Assists In A Season

Man City ace Kevin De Bruyne insists that he broke Thierry Henry's record of most assists in a Premier League season. The 2019-20 season was finally completed earlier this week but the stats had shown that the midfielder equalled the 20 Thierry Henry assists the Frenchman laid out while playing for Arsenal in the 2002-03 season. The Kevin De Bruyne assists tallied up to 20 for the 2019-20 campaign when he set up Raheem Sterling during the 5-0 win for Man City against Norwich on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne assists: Man City star believes he surpassed Thierry Henry assists record

While speaking to reporters after the final game of the 2019-20 season, the Man City attacker revealed that he had, in fact, beaten the Thierry Henry assists record. De Bruyne said that he was robbed of two assists this season. "I had two more assists but you guys didn't give it to me." The Man City playmaker then admitted that he is still claiming those two Kevin De Bruyne assists which would have put him above Henry but is still glad to share the honour with Arsenal legend. De Bruyne also thanked his teammates for finishing off the chances that he creates.

The two Kevin De Bruyne assists that the Belgian was referring to were against Arsenal. De Bruyne's cross that led to Sterling scoring against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in December didn't count as an assist due to a slight deflection on the pass. In the reverse fixture at the Etihad last month, De Bruyne teed up Sterling again but missed out on claiming the assist as the ball struck David Luiz on the thigh before it reached the English forward.

Premier League assists record: De Bruyne vs Henry

Thierry Henry set the record for the most assists in Premier League season during the 2003-04 campaign with Arsenal as the French star led the Gunners to the Premier League title. Henry set up 20 goals that season and has a total of 74 assists in the Premier League. De Bruyne matched Henry's record in the final game of the season; his previous best was 18 assists in a campaign which was set in the 2016-17 season. According to Squawka numbers, De Bruyne also broke the record of creating the most chances created from open play in a Premier League season (104), beating Eden Hazard's (98) previous record. In total, De Bruyne has 66 assists in 154 Premier League appearances. The Man City star is in 15th place on the all-time Premier League assists list, which is led by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs with 162.

