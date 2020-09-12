De Bruyne Labels Messi The GOAT, Insists His Transfer Could've Helped Man City

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City failed to pull off, what could have been one of the biggest transfers in world football – Lionel Messi from Barcelona. The Cityzens, who were excited by the prospect of seeing the arrival of the Argentine captain at the Etihad, will have to wait for a season more at least to ensure any possibility of signing him. Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes Messi’s arrival could have benefitted the club.

Messi transfer could have helped: De Bruyne

In an interview with Daily Mail, De Bruyne insists that he didn’t care much about the Messi transfer talks that dominated the media a couple of weeks back. The Belgium international sheds light on the business prospects of signing Messi. He believes that the signing of the Barcelona captain could have brought in huge revenue for the sponsors as well as the club, despite the fact that Etihad-based outfit could have had to pay him a hefty fee.

On being quizzed further on his claims that ‘he didn’t care much about the Messi transfer”, De Bruyne reiterates his point. However, he goes on to add that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival could have helped the team. Messi is the greatest player of all time, adds the PFA player of the season. But, De Bruyne has no regrets of Man City’s failure to land in Messi. He loves playing with his current teammates and went on to laud the players as a ‘really good lot.’

De Bruyne speaks on hectic schedule

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a jam-packed schedule for the upcoming season. Games will be played in shorter intervals, with players expected to face the heat of the hectic schedule. De Bruyne accedes that these are extraordinary circumstances, insisting that there is immense pressure on the players. However, if the player needs some sort of help, he should speak to the club, and the club, in turn, should be empathetic as well, states the Belgian maestro.

De Bruyne claims that the initial matchdays will not prove difficult for the players. However, he is unsure of the physicality of the players in the next six months. But he hopes that things will be fine throughout the course of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Man City begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

Image courtesy: Man City/ Leo Messi Instagram

