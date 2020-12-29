EA Sports Nerf Players To Make Money From FUT Packs? FIFA 21 Players Raise Doubt

EA Sports are under the scanner again for FIFA 21, with many fans beginning to think that the developers 'nerf' FUT cards to make more money. FIFA 21 has created a storm since October and has seen a number of gameplay tweaks made this year to facilitate a move to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The change has numerous updates throughout the year and now there's a growing belief that some players actually start to get worse after the new updates.

FUT 21 latest news: FIFA 21 players believe EA Sports 'nerfs' FUT packs for more revenue

According to a growing theory in the FIFA 21 fanbase, EA Sports are secretly nerfing new Ultimate Team cards soon after release, in an effort to keep the meta based around fresh promo cards and SBCs. Regular FIFA players have all experienced their premium striker going through a rough patch after a blazing start just after cashing out. Members of r/FIFA believe that the tough run of form is deliberate to keep the game's economy flowing. The theory was persistent in FIFA 20 as well, as EA Sports have long been accused of being money focused.

A select few of football's best and brightest 😍#TOTW13 is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/jauyN4B5zS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 23, 2020

One Redditor revealed that Romain Alessandrini had been in his team for three weeks and had become his second favourite attacker, only for him to hit the post with him 23 times in 18 games of FUT champs. Another user then replied and used the example of Joao Felix, who was used in the game's promotional material, to show that players do get worse. Users offered up examples of multiple Ultimate Team players that had fallen out of favour over the course of a given cycle including the likes of Teemu Pukki’s POTM card, Didier Drogba’s Icons, Sadio Mane’s TOTY card, Victor Osimhen and David Villa.

Some FIFA players even thought it was “obvious” that EA were playing a secret role in ‘ruining’ players while others accused the developers of “deceit,” and said it made sense considering how “money-focused” the FIFA publishers have become. While users on Reddit have become convinced, the theory is pretty hard to sell. The likely scenario, in this case, is players who buy new FUT cards climb up the FIFA 21 rankings with their new acquisitions, and face harder opposition. Thus the gameplay is likely to get more difficult, and shots will be missed a few more times, and goalkeepers will save more attempts on goal. Despite EA Sports showing their willingness in selling a few Ultimate Teams packs, to think they would actually nerf players is nefarious, to say the least.

(Image Courtesy: Joao Felix Instagram)