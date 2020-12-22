FIFA 21: 14-year-old Anders Vejrgang Sets New World Record After 300-0 FUT Score

Anders Vejrgang is no stranger to fame as he continues to make history with his insane skills on FIFA 21. The 14-year-old from Denmark has been making a mockery of his opponents on FUT Champions, considered by many as the FIFA 21's most competitive mode. Vejrgang has now gone 300 games without tasting defeat, etching his name in the record books.

Also Read: Warzone's 6-year-old Twitch Streamer RowdyRogan Banned During Live Stream

Anders Vejrgang FUT record: 14-year-old from Denmark boasts of incredible 300-0 record

Anders Vejrgang has set an incredible record on the game's most popular and difficult mode, FUT Champions. The 14-year-old, who regularly streams to 55,000 people on his Twitch channel is an official FIFA player for RB Leipzig and has received media attention from across the globe as he continues to break barriers in FUT Champions. In FUT Champions, players are allowed to play 30 matches on weekends - Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Participants are ranked according to their performance in those 30 games. Players with a high skill rating and win record go on to participate in eSports events with massive cash prizes.

Also Read: Neymar Outclasses Pro Gamers ZywOo And Shox In Epic 1v3 Pistol Clutch During CS:GO Match

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-0️⃣

New world record.



Still no shower, no sunlight and no bruno pens for an another week, sorry haters. pic.twitter.com/5jqvfcgZLG — Anders Vejrgang (@rblz_anders) December 21, 2020

And late on Sunday night, Vejrgang managed to win his 300th consecutive game on FUT Champions. Which meant that the 14-year-old went 10 consecutive weekends without defeat, winning all games in the process. The RB Leipzig FIFA star had been on the receiving end of abuse and sent a message out to his haters after achieving the world record. Last week, a clip of Vejrgang losing the final of an online tournament called the 'Blacki Cup' to a Bruno Fernandes penalty went viral on social media, as the 14-year-old struggled to come to terms with defeat. While Vejrgang continues to break records and make a name for himself, he remains unable to play professionally until he is 16 years old. Here's a look at his team:

Also Read: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's New Error Could Indicate It Being Blocked In Certain Regions

Anders Vejrgang world record team

GK: Nick Pope - 82

RB: James Tavernier - 84

CB: Kyle Walker - 86

CB: Joao Cancelo - 86

LB: Adama Traore - 84

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CDM: Patrick Vieira - 88

CAM: Ronaldo - 94

CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

CAM: Kylian Mbappe - 90

ST: Neymar - 91

Also Read: FIFA 21 Includes Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Signature Post Match Hugs, Kop Salute

(Image Courtesy: Anders Vejrgang Twitter)