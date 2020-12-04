FIFA 21 Includes Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Signature Post Match Hugs, Kop Salute

FIFA 21 has made a storm since being launched in October, but the best is yet to come from the EA Sports. The game is now available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the move to the next-gen consoles will aid the developers to provide more realistic experience than ever before. While the gameplay doesn't see much of a change when switching consoles, but the graphics show marked difference and EA Sports' emphasis on more authentic player faces is clearly seen.

Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool players after a win in FIFA 21

The unprecedented power of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X means that EA Sports can now deliver an experience much closer to the real-life action providing an authentic matchday simulation. The increase in power also allows for more in-depth theatrics surrounding the football itself. Crowds in stadiums now feel far more realistic with fan packed stadiums chanting and singing in their full glory, unlike in the real world, where coronavirus pandemic has denied supporters and clubs the atmosphere.

FIFA 21 managers will also play a bigger role to play in the game on the next-gen consoles. One of the biggest “upgrades” appears to comes with celebrations from players and managers after the game, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stealing the show in a video that went viral on social media. FIFA 21 managers are no longer restricted to short cutaway clips during and after the game, with the Reds boss hugged his players as they celebrated the victory, much the like former Dortmund boss likes to do in real life. Along with Klopp hugs, his usual post-match antics have also been included along with the salute to The Kop.

The Reds boss can be seen celebrating with Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Joel Matip, while the attention to detail is nothing short of spectacular. Liverpool fans have enjoyed this touch of realism by FIFA 21, with some mentioning that the crowd signing inside Anfield gave them goosebumps. EA Sports’ big reveal also depicted a young Scouse fan who is headed to the match as an on-pitch mascot accompanying Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in the Champions League. As in-game visuals go by, it was a sight to behold, and clear reminder of football clubs and fans were missing in the real world.

(Image Courtesy: Sander Twitter)