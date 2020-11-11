EA Sports Show Off INSANE FIFA 21 Graphics Ahead Of PS 5, Xbox Series X Release

Just after a month after the launch of FIFA 21 on current consoles, EA Sports is gearing for its next big release on the next-gen consoles, i.e. Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X (also, Xbox Series S). On Monday, EA dropped the first look of the insane graphics the game will boast when it will be released for both consoles next month. Screenshots of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Liverpool FC full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold were shared online, which highlighted the ridiculous level of details on both players' facial features.

Also Read | Fifa 21 Makers Release A Net Set Of Patch Notes For Their PC Players

FIFA 21 graphics in next gen consoles

The digital versions of both, Joao Felix and Trent Alexander-Arnold, boated impressive realism courtesy of motion capture and face-scan technology, which is already present in FIFA 21 on current consoles. However, the realistic traits coupled with the superior hardware of PS 5 and Xbox Series X/S means the latest teaser looks nearly photorealistic.

𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙇𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 when #FIFA21 arrives on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. Buy now, and upgrade for free: https://t.co/lK3Fzbciqj pic.twitter.com/ibbeTzplLM — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

Both next-gen consoles were released this month. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were launched on November 10, which will be followed by a launch day sale. Both Xbox consoles will be put on sale later this month. Meanwhile, PS 5 will be released on November 12.

However, FIFA 21 next-gen will not be available until next month. EA announced this week that the title will be released on the new consoles on December 4. Furthermore, EA also announced that players who already own FIFA 21 for PS 4 or Xbox One, will be able to upgrade their game to the respective next-gen versions at no extra cost.

Also Read | FIFA 21: 33% Gamers Admit Losing Ruins Their Whole Day, 71% Play To Socialise With Friends

"New innovations unlocked by the power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, like blazing fast load times, deferred lighting and rendering, enhanced animation technology, off-ball humanisation, and more will take The World's Game from visual to visceral, enabling you to Feel Next Level every time you step onto the pitch," EA Sports said in a statement hyping the release of FIFA 21 next-gen.

EA Play is now included with @XboxGamePass Ultimate 🙌



Members get a 10 hour free trial of #FIFA21 👊



And all your progress in #FUT and #VOLTA carries over to Xbox Series X|S 😍



Get started today: https://t.co/DDCsXuSC2X pic.twitter.com/hB0fmaM7AH — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

FIFA 21 was released on October 9, 2020. The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch. The simulation title will also be released on Google Stadia, Google's digital gaming library, in 2021. Initially, FIFA 21, along with NFL Madden 21, was expected to be released on Stadia in late 2020. However, EA recently confirmed that FIFA 21 will only be released on the platform next year. Meanwhile, Madden 21 is still expected to be made available for Stadia users before 2020 comes to an end.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's FIFA 21 FUT Team Revealed, Boasts Icons Like Cantona, Maradona & Maldini

Also Read | Fifa 21 Ratings Major Bug Found: Know Essential Information About Fifa 21

(Image Credits: EA Sports FIFA Twitter)