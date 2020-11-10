Erling Haaland's FIFA 21 FUT Team Revealed, Boasts Icons Like Cantona, Maradona & Maldini

Most professional football players are known to be big fans of gaming on console, especially playing FIFA series. Naturally, players are usually the first choice when it comes to promoting a new FIFA series. Recently, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Giovanni Reyna and Achraf Hakimi participated in FIFA 21 Challenge, a single-day event to promote the launch of FIFA 21.

In addition to promoting new launches, players often make the headlines for their insane FIFA Ultimate Teams (FUT). Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was the recent player to break the internet after his insane FIFA 21 FUT team leaked online. Haaland's playing XI was made up of 10 of the best FIFA icon cards in the game with his own special 99-rated card leading the line.

Erling Haaland FIFA 21 FUT team

The Erling Haaland FUT team was leaked online by Reddit user Exact-Ad-744, who shared a screenshot of the Norweigian's ridiculously OP (overpowered) team. The team used a 4-2-2-2 attacking formation with Haaland's 99-rated card and Ronaldo Nazario's 94-rated icon card starting upfront. Diego Maradona and Eric Cantona played behind the deadly strike duo, with Patrick Viera and Ruud Gullit shielding the defence. The back five consisted of legends like Lev Yashin (GK), Roberto Carlos, Paulo Maldini, Gianluca Zambrotta and Sol Campbell.

GK: Lev Yashin - 91 rated icon card

RB: Gianluca Zambrotta - 86 rated icon card

CB: Sol Campbell - 87 rated icon card

CB: Paolo Maldini - 92 rated icon card

LB: Roberto Carlos - 88 rated icon card

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90 rated icon card

CDM: Patrick Vieira - 88 rated icon card

RAM: Eric Cantona - 90 rated icon card

LAM: Diego Maradona - 95 rated icon card

ST: Erling Haaland - 99 rated icon card

ST: Ronaldo Nazario - 94 rated icon card

Despite boasting the team that would dominate most players in the game, Erling Haaland might not that be a good of a player in FIFA, as he is on the football pitch. After his FUT team went viral on social media, Twitter user Alex Stephenson (@alexjstep) shared a short clip to his handle which showed him easily scoring four past Haaland. The Dortmund striker left the game midway with his team losing 2-4.

Played Erling Haaland last night on FIFA and made him rage quit hahah pic.twitter.com/PZiCeOm0PZ — Alex Stephenson (@alexjstep) November 8, 2020

The 20-year-old has started the season in hot form. He has already scored 11 times in 11 matches, six of them coming in Bundesliga. During the international break, Haaland and Norway will face Israel in a friendly and Romania & Austria in the Nations League.

(Image Credits: Alex Stephenson Twitter, Erling Haaland Instagram)