Fifa 21 Major Bug Found: Know Essential Information About Fifa 21

Fifa 21 has been released and the players seem hooked to it. But some have even experienced some Fifa 21 bug and glitch while playing. A user on Reddit has brought in a similar Fifa 21 bug that tops all of them. Read more to know about Fifa 21 bug.

Fans found a major Fifa 21 Bug

A Reddit user recently shared a small video on his social media handle to show a FIFA 21 bug he experiences. This is a massive glitch and the player seems to be shocked to see such a huge bug. The video shows how the balls seem to be hovering just above the goal in the game. This happened after a long shot was taken from the half-line. The players needed to try and reach in for the ball before it randomly dropped inside the goal. This glitch seemed extremely frustrating and should be pointed out to the makers. We could expect to see a number of this Fifa 221 bug and glitches fixed.

Fifa 21 career mode

Fifa 21 Career mode has also been one of the most talked-about modes of the game. The makers have mode their Fifa Career mode even more realistic than before. They have even shared a small pitch note about getting started with Fifa 21 career mode. Have a look at the Fifa 21 career mode notes on EA’s official website. They have given out some starting activities to progress in the game. Here are those Fifa 21 career mode guidelines:

Assemble your team. Select your best 11 according to your gameplay.

Keep developing your players. Complete the training drills to improve player ratings. Al applicable for Ultimate Team

Look out for your players. We have a list of wonderkids of Fifa 21

You can use the jump in match feature introduced. That way you can play more games in a much faster time

Scout players from different countries.

Make important transfers to improve your squad depth.

More about Fifa 21

Fifa 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

