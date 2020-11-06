Real Madrid Craft 2022 Plan To Sign Dortmund Sensation Haaland To Replace Ageing Benzema

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, striker Karim Benzema has emerged as the man to lead the lines at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman has largely lived up to the role, ending as the second-highest goalscorer in LaLiga the previous season. But with the striker entering the twilight of his career, Real Madrid have seemingly identified his ideal replacement - Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Haaland to Madrid in 2022? Norwegian identified as ideal Benzema replacement

According to a report by Spanish media publication AS, Real Madrid believe Haaland could well take up Benzema's role once the Frenchman brings the curtains down on his decorated club career. To achieve this, Los Blancos have reportedly crafted a 2022 plan to swoop in and sign the Norwegian goalscoring machine.

Haaland secured a move to the Signal Iduna Park in January this year following a successful stint with RB Salzburg. He has been showing signs of what's in the bag in the coming seasons with his scintillating performances day in and day out. To this end, Real Madrid are convinced of his ability to occupy the number 9 spot once Benzema departs.

No Haaland release clause in his contract, says Dortmund chief

The report claims Real Madrid have already agreed a deal with Dortmund to sign Haaland in June 2022. Martin Odegaard, the striker's national teammate will be tasked with the role of convincing Haaland to switch to the Spanish capital when the club comes calling. Amid reports of a transfer fee, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has rubbished the Haaland release clause reports, insisting there's no such clause in his contract.

Real Madrid are convinced that Haaland will be the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski's goal-poaching ability in Europe. Los Blancos are in a strong position to sign the striker but are also aware of the threat from Manchester United. The Old Trafford outfit were on the verge of signing Haaland only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

Erling Haaland's scintillating performances continue

Haaland has already netted 16 goals in 15 games across all competitions. Only this week, he bagged a brace against Club Brugge in the Champions League, taking his red-hot goalscoring streak to four games. Real Madrid are also rumoured to rope in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter