Virgil Van Dijk's Viral FIFA 21 Clip Proves He Is Worth Over 500,000 Coins In FUT

With FIFA 21 officially released last week, players have once again started rebuilding their squads for FIFA Ultimate Team 21 (FUT 21). The early phase of FUT 21 means the market is yet to settle with regard to player prices, with some of the players available now selling for hefty prices. However, Virgil van Dijk's card still manages to dwarf most cards in the game as it is currently selling at over 500,000 FUT coins. To be more precise, according to Futwiz, Van Dijk's 90 rated FIFA 21 card is selling for 518,000 and 595,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and Play Station 4 respectively.

While it is a steep price to pay so early in the game, a clip has recently gone viral on the internet suggesting Virgil van Dijk is worth every penny in FUT 21. The footage was shared by gamer Xav Salazar, wherein the Liverpool colossus executes arguably one of the craziest AI blocks in FIFA gaming history.

The play takes place when the player jumps to defend against a shot from Mohamed Salah. Aimed perfectly at the top left corner, Virgil van Dijk miraculously manages to get his foot above his head to poke Salah's curler away from goal. The animation cuts back to the goalkeeper, Marc Andre ter Stegen, who might just be wondering if he is still even required to be between the sticks with Van Dijk pulling stunts like that.

The original post from Xav Salazar gained close to 3 million views on Twitter before it was taken down. But not before it was re-tweeted several times by other FIFA players.

SoccerMemes: Playing against Van Dijk on FIFA 21 is a joke lmao pic.twitter.com/EKoYZoknae — Dylan Joseph (@UnderstandSocc) October 12, 2020

Van Dijk FIFA 21 rating

Having won the Premier League with Liverpool last season, Virgil van Dijk was named the highest-rated defender on FIFA 21 with a rating of 90. The 29-year-old, unsurprisingly, boasts some of the best stats in the game for a defender with an impressive 76 pace and 91 defending. Van Dijk takes the mantle of the best defender in the FIFA series from Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who is rated a point below the Dutch defender at 89.

Pace: 76

Shooting: 60

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 72

Defending: 91

Interceptions: 90

Heading Accuracy: 87

Defensive Awareness: 93

Standing Tackle: 93

Sliding Tackle: 86

Physicality: 86

(Image Credits: Virgil van Dijk Instagram)