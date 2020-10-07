ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 To Carry Lucrative €85,000 Prize Pool

After the success of ESL Mobile Open Season 1 in Europe, the German esports organisation announced Season 2 of the tournament, which will now also include players from the European and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Details of ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 were released via a press release earlier this week. The tournament will carry an enormous prize pool of €85,000 (roughly $100,000).

The ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 kicks off from October 12th!



ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 schedule, tournament details

Season 1 of ESL Mobile Open featured Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile. The ESL boasted about its success of the inaugural season, that saw over 500,000 participants in total. The number is expected to be dwarfed in Season 2, thanks to its expansion in Europe & MENA and the inclusion for two new titles for players to attract players. Season 2 of ESL Mobile Open will feature Auto Chess and Clash of Clans alongside Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile.

The online tournament will kick off with the qualifiers, which will commence on October 12. Registrations for the qualifiers have already begun; the same can be done by visiting ESL's official website. Qualified teams will participate in the play-ins, which will be played between November 6 and 8. The finals of the online event will be played between November 13 and 15. While the entire tournament will be an online event, the latter stages will be streamed from ESL’s studio in Katowice, Poland.

Open Qualifiers: October 12 to November 1

Play-In Stage: November 6 to 8

Finals: November 13 to 15

“We’re very excited to build on the success of 2019’s Season 1 by expanding ESL Mobile Open into the MENA region for 2020, while continuing to expand in Europe," Oliver Maxield, Senior Global Product Manager at ESL, said in the press release. "We have also introduced the game titles Auto Chess and Clash of Clans. The bar for success is high, but Season 2 will be bigger and better than its predecessor and we wish the players the best of luck in the competition.”

While ESL is just entering the mobile esports scene in Europe and other regions with Season 2 of the Mobile Open, the organisation has already tasted success with mobile competitions in the North American region. The completion is hosting its sixth season, the playoffs of which are currently ongoing.

