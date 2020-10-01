League Of Legends Worlds 2020: Confirmed Groups After LGD, UoL Advance Through Play-In

The groups for the main event of League of Legends World Championship 2020 were confirmed on Wednesday. LGD Gaming and Unicorns of Love joined Team Liquid and PSG Talon as the four teams advancing to the main event of Worlds 2020.

The Play-In Stage, which started on September 25, saw 10 teams (split into two groups) competing in a single round-robin format. With only four available places in the Group Stage, Team Liquid and PSG Talon were the first to secure their berths as the winners of Group A and B, respectively.

On Wednesday, Legends Pro League's (LPL) LGD Gaming advanced to the main event after a rather comfortable 3-0 over the undergods Legacy Gaming. LGD's dominant show in the tournament continued after they trounced Lyon Gaming 3-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Unicorns of Love (UoL) became the first team from the CIS region since 2016 to qualify for the main event after a 3-0 win over SuperMassive Esports.

League of Legends Worlds groups

The four teams will now join the 12 teams who directly qualified for Worlds 2020 through their seasonal performances. The 16 teams are divided into four groups, where they will play a double round-robin, best-of-one series. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Knockout stage. The knockouts will be played over a best-of-five series.

Group A: G2 Esports, Suning, Machi Esports, Team Liquid

Group B: Machi Esports, JD Gaming, Rogue, PSG Talon

Group C: Team SoloMid, Fnatic, Gen.Gy, LGD Gaming

Group D: Top Esports, DeagonX, FlyQuest, Unicorns of Love

League of Legends Worlds schedule

Worlds 2020 will be back in action with the Group Stage starting Saturday, October 3. Group stage matches will be played between October 3 to 11. The Knockout stage will start on October 15. Worlds 2020 Grand Finale is scheduled for October 31 and will be hosted from Pudong Football Stadium. The other matches will be played in Shanghai Media Tech Studio.

League of Legends Worlds prize pool

Riot Games are yet to release the prize pool details for Worlds 2020, something which they will likely release before the finals. However, Riot have already released the share each team will be winning, based on their final placing. The team winning the entire tournament will get their hands on the lion's share of the purse, raking in 25% of the combine prize pool. They will also win the coveted Summoner's Cup.

(Image Credits: LoL Esports Twitter)