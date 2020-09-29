Valorant Sky Showdown Helps SkyEsports Breach Massive 1 Million Viewership Mark

Valorant's rising popularity in the esports community means more and more organisers are flocking towards Riot Games' newest RPG titles, hosting various competitions in their respective regions. In India, SkyEsports is banking on the growing popularity of the title to successful host a series of events in a very short span of time. After the success of SkyEsports Championship, SkyEsports hosted the Valorant Sky Showdown, a tournament which has helped the hosts breach the one million viewership mark for the first time.

SkyEsports viewership for Valorant tournament

On Sunday, SkyEsports revealed the numbers behind the successful Valorant Sky Showdown event, which became the first Valorant tournament in India to amass over one million in viewership. Sky Showdown was hosted in partnership with Loco Games, which ensured that the event was be broadcasted on several platforms, that too in multiple languages. Viewers could catch the live stream in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English. Alongside Loco, matches were also streamed on SkyEsports official YouTube channel. All in all, Valorant Sky Showdown even managed to record over 4.5 million in total watch minutes.

Additionally, SkyEsports also boasted the success of the event on social media, which saw Valorant Sky Showdown trend at No.5 on Twitter. This is quite a feat considering the ever-so-popular Indian Premier League has been hogging the trends on social media since it's 13th edition kicked off earlier this month.

SkyEsports has been riding the wave of Valorant's growing popularity for quite some time. Earlier this month, the hosts organised an IPL-themed event with eight teams representing the eight premier cities of the country, namely Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Dubbed as the SkyEsports Championship 2.0, the event was played over three days between September 19 and 21, carrying a prize pool of ₹1,50,000.

Velocity Gaming, representing the city of Kolkata, emerged as the champions of the event after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Team Chennai (Team Tamilas) in the Grand Finale. Kolkata scored a 13-8 in Map 1 (Ascent), only to drop the next map to Chennai by the same scoreline. However, a dominant 13-5 show in Map 3 (Split) meant there was no stopping Velocity Gaming from claiming the top prize.

The success of the IPL-style event paved the way for the ongoing Valorant tournament, the quarter-finals of which are scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

