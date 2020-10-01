Cyberpunk 2077's New Trailer Ft Keanu Reeves Played During NBA Finals Game 1

On Wednesday, Cyberpunk 2077 unveiled a new trailer. The recent trailer featured superstar Keanu Reeves, who will be a part of the game. The trailer was on show as a commercial during the 2020 NBA Finals Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. While most users seemed extremely excited over the release next month, some commented on the workers being overworked in order to complete the game.

Also read | Lakers BULLY Heat, embark on 75-30 run in Game 1 of NBA Finals as fans praise LeBron & co

Is Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077? Game's new trailed on show at 2020 NBA Finals

Seize the day!



(Mood for setting stuff on fire provided by @billieeilish. 🔥 )#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/fHTuZ2ofEx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 1, 2020

The new trailer features Keanu Reeves and not the character he will reportedly be playing in the game. "In 2077, what makes someone a criminal?" Reeves asks in the beginning before replying with "getting caught". While Reeves narrates, Billie Eilish's hit Bad Guy plays in the background. While some people loved the choices, many were confused as to how Bad Guy fits the theme of the game. The trailer ends with Reeves climbing into the car while staring at the camera.

Also read | Keanu Reeves to feature in Tom Cruise's next Mission Impossible film?

The trailer also focused on Reeves' commentary and the mood of the game, not divulging too many details about the gameplay except for a few shots. Per reports, the 56-year-old Canadian star loved working on the game, and will be playing a character named "Johnny Silverhand". The game, after multiple delays, will finally be revealed on November 19.

Also read | Matrix 4 will be an inspiring 'love story' according to Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. While players can also use PS5 and the Xbox Series X to play, upgraded consoles will be released later on. However, fans have been concerned over CD Projekt Red employees working six days a week to complete the game.

Per some anonymous employees, the company has been working them overtime for at least a year, something which the company denied in a statement. "This is one of the hardest decisions I've had to make, but everyone is well compensated for every extra hour they put in," studio head Adam Badowski wrote, adding that 10% of the profit will also be divided directly amongst the team.

Many developers on Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2020, have been working overtime hours for months if not years now. But this call for six-day work weeks, "mandatory" crunch, directly reneges on what CDPR's bosses told me last year. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 29, 2020

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 won't cost extra for next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X; Cyberpunk release date

(Image credits: Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter)