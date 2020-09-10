ESL One Rio Major 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19, IEM Global Challenge Announced

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, the ESL One Rio Major 2020, has been cancelled due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The only major CS: GO event of 2020, the ESL tournament was initially scheduled to take place in the month of May in Brazil. It was later postponed to November due to the global impact of the pandemic. With Brazil struggling to contain the pandemic (over 4.2 million reported cases so far), the organisers were forced to cancel the event.

"Dear CS: GO fans around the world, together with Valve we had to make the tough but safe decision to cancel the ESL One Rio Major 2020 due to the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We, and Valve, are committed to return with the CS: GO Major to Brazil when it is safe to do so," the press release of ESL read. "While Valve is currently not able to say when and how Majors will return, as soon as they do we'll work to bring the Major to Rio. As the development of the global pandemic is unpredictable, the new dates will be announced once a return for an in-arena Major is safe for everyone involved."

Fans those who have purchased tickets for the event will have the option to redeem it during a future Major or claim a complete refund, announced ESL.

IEM Global Challenge schedule and details

While there is little to no hope for a Major event being hosted in 2020, ESL and Valve do have plans for several tournaments, starting October. The 2020 Major event will be replaced by the Intel Extreme Masters Global Challenge, which is intended to take place in Cologne, Germany from December 15 to 20. IEM Global Challenge will carry a combined prize pool of $500,000.

IEM New York will be held between October 6 and 25 and will be an online-only event. IEM New York 2020 Online will feature a total of 32 teams from three regional divisions - Europe, North America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). It will carry a $250,000 purse. The month of November will see IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 - Online. A total of 32 teams from Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia will compete for a $250,000 prize pool.

