ESL Pro League Season 12: How To Watch, Schedule And Team Details

The ESL Pro League Season 12 will begin this week, where the 36 best teams across multiple regions will compete for the final prize. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th edition of the competition will be played online across five regions – Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, and Asia – from September 1 to October 4. As per the rules, North American teams will have one group for the regular season, while European teams will be divided into two groups, which is why every region will have their own finals and champions.

How to watch ESL Pro League Season 12: ESL Pro League Season 12 live stream details

All ESL Pro League Season 12 games will be streamed live. The live streaming will be available on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. After the live stream, VODs will be uploaded on the league's Twitch channel.

ESL Pro League Season 12 Teams

Group A (Europe)

AGO

BIG

ENCE

GODSENT

Heroic

Natus Vincere

OG

Group B (Europe)

Astralis

Complexity Gaming

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

mousesports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Spirit

Team Vitality

North America

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

100 Thieves

Triumph

FURIA Esports

Gen.G Esports

Cloud9

Chaos Esports Club

South America

BOOM Esports

Havan Liberty

Sharks Esports

Isurus

Oceania

Renegades

Chiefs ESC

ORDER

Avant Gaming

Asia

TYLOO

Beyond Esports

ViCi Gaming

Invictus Gaming

ESL Pro League Season 12 prize pool and other details

The European teams will begin their season with a round-robin best-of-three format. Starting this week, the games will go on till September 19. Out of all teams participating, the top four teams will qualify for the double-elimination playoff tournament preceding the finals. Out of the total $750,000, European teams will have a $450,000 prize pool. American teams will follow with $225,000. Only $25,000 will be available for the remaining teams.

The first day of #ESLProLeague season 12 has come to an end.



We'll be back tomorrow at 13:30 CEST for the pre-show!



See you then! 👋 pic.twitter.com/a6F7hPBCat — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 1, 2020

Unlike European teams, North American teams will play the regular season as one group. The teams leading the leaderboard will be placed on the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the bottom two teams will occupy the lower bracket. The first and second team will play the Winner's Final, while the third and fourth team will compete in the Loser's Final. The winners of both games will play the Grand Final. As only four teams will play in all the other regions, the ESL Pro League Season 12 will skip the regular season. All teams will directly compete in a four-team double-elimination tournament scheduled for September 21 and 22.

(Image credits: ESL.com)