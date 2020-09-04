Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals Live Stream: How To Watch $50k Event, Schedule And Prizes

After successfully completing the first Fall Guys Fridays edition on August 28, Twitch Rivals will host the European edition on September 1 at 10:00 am PST (10:30 pm IST). Team Castro won the North American edition, bagging the $50,000 prize. Multiple teams will battle it out for approximately four hours before one Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals winner will be announced.

Also read | Ben Simmons to feature in Twitch Rivals' COD Warzone tournament for FaZe Clan

Fall Guys Twitch Rivals live stream details: How to stream on Twitch Rivals?

More @FallGuysGame Fridays is headed your way.



Teams from Europe battle for the Twitch Rivals crown this Friday at 10am PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/4JKSukaxDN — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) September 2, 2020

As per Twitch ESports' Twitter account, Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals will be streamed on the official Twitch Rivals account. Like most other games, streamers participating in the competition are expected to broadcast the games live.

Also read | Sergio Aguero hinting at Lionel Messi transfer? Striker mutes 'Messi' during Twitch stream

Fall Guys Twitch Rivals schedule

Fall Guys Fridays is back!



On Friday!



Obviously!



Over on @TwitchEsports! https://t.co/PabCiLNZBj — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

The tournament will begin on Friday, September 4 at 10:00 am PST (10:30 pm IST). The games are expected to run for at least four rounds, depending on the duration of each round.

Fall Guys Twitch Rivals prize money

The prize money for the Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals European edition will remain the same as the North American edition. European teams will earn $50,000 as the main prize. However, all other teams will earn $7,500. The team coming in last will receive $1,500 for participation.

Also read | TimTheTatman finally manages to win a game of Fall Guys while streaming on Twitch

Fall Guys Twitch Rivals format and team names

Twenty teams will start the first round, with a few teams getting eliminated every hour. Every team will play six games, where they will earn points based on how many team players manage to reach the Final Round. After every round, teams at the bottom of the leaderboard will be knocked out. One point is awarded for making it to the final round, while a team gets five points for winning the game. As of now, teams competing in the European edition have not been announced.

Also read | How to stream PS4? Learn to Live Stream easily on YouTube and Twitch

Get ready for the first edition of Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame Fridays!



Your favorite creators climb, tumble, and battle their way to a W in the first event of this weekly series.



It all begins on Friday, 8/28 at 1pm PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/SGCl3awnuu — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 19, 2020

(Image credits: Twitch Esports Twitter – @TwitchEsports)