Sergio Aguero Hinting At Lionel Messi Transfer? Striker Mutes 'Messi' During Twitch Stream

Manchester City fans are apparently convinced Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is heading to the Etihad after Sergio Aguero avoided talking about his Argentine compatriot during his recent live stream session on Twitch. Aguero, in fact, muted the word 'Messi' during the stream in order to discourage fans from initiating brand new transfer speculation on Twitch.

Sergio Aguero has muted the word 'Messi' on his Twitch live stream.#MCFC | #ManCity — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 27, 2020

Messi to City? Messi transfer rumours take centre stage

Man City are reportedly frontrunners for the signature of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who demanded an exit from Barcelona just over 10 days after the 8-2 mauling against Bayern Munich. Earlier this week, reports suggested that Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola got on a call where they presumably discussed the possibility of the 33-year-old heading to the Etihad. Fresh rumours indicate Man City are preparing an offer of £89.5 million (€95 million) plus three players - Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia - for Lionel Messi.

Amid the increased 'Messi to City' transfer speculation, Sergio Aguero's reluctance to address the rumours could suggest the striker is aware of some internal discussions to bring Lionel Messi to City.

Wow Messi to city confirmed!1!1!1! — #FreeMessi (@KingKDB__) August 27, 2020

So he did it before his stream started so he knew the messages would come. So it at least means he’s aware of the rumors and he could have potentially been told by the club not to spoil anything. — Melo🇧🇷 (@Melob4Il) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, another section of fans still believes that the speculation is very much premature at this stage and that Sergio Aguero muted 'Messi' during his stream just to avoid fans from bothering him during his stream.

It doesn't really mean anything it's just that most people will be asking him about it — LR (@lr_av1203) August 27, 2020

I bet everyone is bothering him 😂😂😂 — oggy🇬🇧 (@oggy79) August 27, 2020

Sergio Aguero is widely popular for his Twitch streaming sessions where he plays various titles like League of Legends, Fall Guys, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and FIFA. Going by the moniker 'Slakun10,' Aguero's Twitch channel was one of the fastest-growing channels on the platform, having gained a whopping 857,024 followers in May. He currently has a shade over 2 million followers on Twitch.

This is the second time fans have opined that Sergio Aguero may have hinted something about Lionel Messi's move to Manchester City. On Wednesday, Aguero changed his Instagram handle from 'KunAguero10' to 'KunAguero.' Aguero currently wears the No. 10 jersey at Man City, which fans believe he would be happy to vacate should Messi arrive at the club.

Aguero and Messi are known to be good friends on and off the pitch. The two are regular roommates when on national duty with Argentina. In his 2014 biography, Born to Rise, the striker described Messi as his brother. The latter is also the godfather of Aguero's son Benjamin, born in 2009.

