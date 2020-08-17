How To Stream PS4? Learn To Live Stream Easily On YouTube And Twitch

One of the most loved gaming consoles worldwide, Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 allows players to experience games in high definition. The brand never stops growing and it keeps gaining more and more popularity with each passing day. In the last few years, gaming has become a profession, especially after many pro gamers and gaming organisation have started doing Live Streams of their game on several social media platforms. Many players around the world wish to become a pro gamer and stream their games online. This is the reason why many keep on searching "How to stream on PS4". If you have been wondering about the same and you want to stream your pro gameplay on Youtube, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to stream on PS4?

PS4 settings consist of a very important feature known as the 'Broadcast' feature. This is one of the many popular ways used by several players to stream their game live on YouTube and Twitch. All you have to do is understand the process and follow the below-given guideline thoroughly. However, it is important to know that there is a high chance that the quality of your game streaming online might get affected.

Step 1: Link your account of YouTube or Twitch

Click Settings from the home screen.

Select Account management, then Link with other services.

Select the service you want to use. We’ll be using Twitch for our example.

Follow the instructions on-screen to link your account.

Step 2: Adjust PS4 settings for your broadcast

Once you launch the game, you will have to click on the 'Share' button on your controller.

Now, click on 'Broadcast Gameplay'.

Before sending you Live, the PS4 will ask for you about video stream settings, and the platform you want to stream to as well.

Then, adjust the video quality, give your stream a name, and choose if you want to broadcast your PlayStation Camera and microphone.

Finally, hit the 'Start broadcasting' button and you will be sent live.

Enjoy streaming Live and show how pro you are.

