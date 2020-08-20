TimTheTatman Finally Manages To Win A Game Of Fall Guys While Streaming On Twitch

Timothy Betar 'TimTheTatMan' is a known streamer on Twitch who plays battle royale games. He's in the closed circles of prominent Twitch streamers who also stream battle royale games like Fortnite and similar games. The streamer ever since the game Fall Guys' launch on August 4, 2020, had been struggling to win a crown. As weeks passed by, TimTheTatMan became somewhat of a meme for bot being able to win a game of Fall Guys. Now, after getting trolled on the internet, TimTheTatMan has finally won a game of Fall Guys.

TimTheTatMan wins a game of Fall Guys

Within two weeks of release, Fall Guys has become one of the most popular games, becoming a global sensation. Prominent streamers like Dr Disrespect and YouTubers like PewDiePie have had their hands on the game, trying to win the unique battle royale challenges of Fall Guys. Though the cartoon-like aesthetics of the game makes it look like a fun and easy game, it actually is a tricky one to understand and play smoothly. Streamer TimTheTatMan was even trolled by the official Twitter account for not being able to pass a challenge. But when the streamer did win the game, he did it with a live audience of over 300K on Twitch.

Streaming star Ninja took to his Twitter to congratulate TimTheTatMan writing - 'Something we desperately needed this year was @timthetatman trying/failing to get his first crown in @FallGuysGame Millions of people bonding and laughing over something so goofy/silly. We will look back and remember this being one good thing that happened in 2020'. Fall Guys social media handles follow the light-hearted theme of the game and often can be seen replying to tweets posting funny things. Replying to Ninja congratulating TimTheTatMan writing the following -

WE JUST WITNESSED ONE OF THE BIGGEST GAMING MOMENTS OF OUR LIFETIMES



FOR YEARS TO COME, PEOPLE WILL BE ASKING EACH OTHER:



"Where were you when @timthetatman got the dub?!?" pic.twitter.com/zVrENcdcpS — Fall Guys ðŸ‘‘ (@FallGuysGame) August 19, 2020

In the past few days, Tim has been subjected to a number of memes around him not being able to win a crown at Fall Guys. With his win, fans started trending #HEDIDIT on twitter and congratulated Tm for his win which was a long time coming. Fans trended the #HEDIDIT on Twitter with over 400K tweets.