FIFPro And EA Sports Respond To Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Mino Raiola's FIFA 21 Claims

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his agent Mino Raiola courted controversy earlier this week after the former Swedish international demanded an investigation into FIFPro. The former Manchester United striker slammed EA Sports for using his face and other personal data without permission in FIFA 21 in a sensational Twitter rant. Zlatan's claims were backed by Tottenham's Gareth Bale, amidst reports suggesting that hundreds of players were set to support his claim.

FIFPro, EA Sports release statement in response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's complaints

In a statement to Mirror Football, FIFPro officially responded to the claims made by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola and Gareth Bale, regarding images rights and the video gaming industry over recent media reports. The representative organisation is a non-profit organisation which acquires image rights via player unions in nearly 60 countries.

These image rights are made available to Electronic Arts and other clients in the video gaming industry. The statement said that FIFPro’s relationship with the video gaming companies complements separate arrangements they directly agree with clubs, leagues, governing bodies and individual players.

Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver.

And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

FIFPro said that the member unions decide how best to use the revenue generated by leveraging player rights, either by distributing funds directly among players or providing services in kinds such as legal advice, second-career planning and mental and physical assistance.

The organisation said that they are reaching out to players and their agents who have recently raised concerns regarding illegal use of personal data to address their questions. FIFPro said that amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation is proud that their member unions have supported tens of thousands of footballers around the world.

Might this also be linked to the fact Fifpro back agent reforms that are opposed by the high profile representatives of these two players? pic.twitter.com/NYfn0ktCbw — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) November 23, 2020

EA Sports also issued a statement in response to Mino Raiola who has publicly backed Ibrahimovic's claims. As quoted by Mirror Football, the makers of FIFA 21 said that the Italian is a respected player representative who they have partnered with for many years, including this year when their relationship ensured his client Erling Haaland would be part of their FIFA 21 marketing campaign.

EA Sports said that the company has also enjoyed a great working relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has appeared in every FIFA edition since 2002. The developers also addressed Bale's concerns, suggesting that Welshman's eSports Company Elleven utilises their FIFA game as a key platform for his professional eSports athletes. The recent statements further highlight that the outrage is not really about EA Sports' FIFA games, but more about FIFPro and FIFA's planned agent reforms.

