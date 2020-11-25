David Beckham's Mammoth EA Sports Deal Reason Behind Zlatan, Bale's FIFA 21 Outrage?

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic stirred fresh controversy after he slammed EA Sports for using his likeness in FIFA 21 without his permission. The big Swede alleged that he had no agreement with FIFPro or EA Sports and someone was raking profit on his name and face without any agreement. Zlatan was backed by on-loan Tottenham star Gareth Bale, who threw his weight behind Zlatan's claims for an investigation into FIFPro.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Headlines Lawsuit Against EA Sport For Wrong Use Of Personal Data

Has the David Beckham EA Sports deal elevated Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's frustrations?

Manchester United legend David Beckham earlier this month was unveiled as an official ambassador for EA Sports and FIFA 21, with the developers also rolling out a special FIFA 21 Beckham Edition. Reports suggest that the deal will earn the former Real Madrid star a massive £40 million over three years, considerably more than what he earned during his playing career.

The former England international is bagging an eye-watering £256,000 every week through his deal, with further revenue coming in from other sponsorship deals and his MLS side Inter Miami, who also feature in FIFA 21.

Also Read: FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Vs Champions Edition: Difference, Features And Comparison

EA Sports have also spent a whopping amount to bring the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Dua Lipa and Anthony Joshua on board as 'Groundbreakers'. Reports suggest that the Zlatan Ibrahimovic EA Sports feud could be linked to Beckham's deal, with active players earning lesser than retired stars and non-football icons.

According to The Athletic, 450 players in Brazil won a settlement of $6.5million after the Union of Athletes of Santa Catarina brought a case against them in court. While Zlatan's case of the 39-year-old's case will be much more complicated due to the involvement of FIFPro, the report states that more leading players are likely to come forward to raise an objection.

Also Read: David Beckham Officially Returns To FIFA Ultimate Team After Teaming Up With EA Sports

EA Sports respond to Zlatan's allegations

Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver.

And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

In a statement by EA Sports to SportBible, a spokesperson said that EA SPORTS FIFA is the world's leading football video game, and to create an authentic experience year after year the company works with numerous leagues, teams and individual talent to secure the rights of player likeness to include in their game. One of those is a long-standing relationship with the global representative of professional football players, FIFPro, who partner with a number of licensors to negotiate deals that benefit the players and their unions.

EA Sports mentioned that Zlatan's image rights come as part of their agreement with AC Milan, having entered into multi-year exclusive licensing agreements back in August for FIFA 21 and beyond, with the partnership including player, kit and stadium rights.

Also Read: EA Sports Trolled After Dua Lipa Gets FIFA 21 Face Scan Over Mason Greenwood

(Image Courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham Instagram)